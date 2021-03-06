Nebraska volleyball completes weekend sweep of Illinois

Nebraska volleyball swept a weekend series with Illinois, sweeping the Illini 26-24, 30-28, 25-17 Saturday night.

In the first set, the Huskers survive two set points and rallied to score the final four points. NU hit .179 in the set.

The second set went into extra points. It was tied at 28-28, when sophomore Madi Kubik recorded a kill to give the Huskers a set point. Senior Lauren Stivrins finished it off with a kill. Nebraska hit .324 in the second set, while Illinois hit .179.

In the final set, the Huskers combined for 13 kills and three aces. Nebraska hit .241 in the set, while Illinois hit .000.

Senior Lexi Sun led NU with 14 kills; Stivrins finished with 11. Nicklin Hames had 33 assists, and Kenzie Knuckles finished with 13 digs.

The Huskers next will face Ohio State on Friday at 6 p.m.