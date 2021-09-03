Nebraska volleyball defeats Georgia in four sets to remain undefeated

LINCOLN — After watching the first three matches of the Ameritas Classic last five sets, No. 4 Nebraska made certain that the nightcap wouldn’t go the distance.

The Huskers (4-0) found their groove against Georgia late for a 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 win Friday night at the Devaney Center.

NU hit .231 for the match but terminated at a .625 clip in the fourth set. Meanwhile, Georgia hit -.087 with 10 hitting errors and three service errors in the final set.

Junior Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 15 kills, while seniors Kayla Caffey and Lexi Sun each added nine kills. Freshman Whitney Lauenstein came off the bench and finished with eight kills at a .429 clip.

Nebraska took a 9-5 lead after a 7-1 run was capped off by back-to-back aces from Lexi Sun. However, the Bulldogs climbed their way back into the set and eventually took a lead at 14-13. The Huskers struggled to find a rhythm offensively as they hit .036 in the set with nine errors. Georgia recorded five blocks and four ace serves in the set.