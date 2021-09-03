Nebraska volleyball defeats Georgia in four sets to remain undefeated

LINCOLN — After watching the first three matches of the Ameritas Classic last five sets, No. 4 Nebraska made certain that the nightcap wouldn’t go the distance.
The Huskers (4-0) found their groove against Georgia late for a 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 win Friday night at the Devaney Center.
NU hit .231 for the match but terminated at a .625 clip in the fourth set. Meanwhile, Georgia hit -.087 with 10 hitting errors and three service errors in the final set.
Junior Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 15 kills, while seniors Kayla Caffey and Lexi Sun each added nine kills. Freshman Whitney Lauenstein came off the bench and finished with eight kills at a .429 clip.
Nebraska took a 9-5 lead after a 7-1 run was capped off by back-to-back aces from Lexi Sun. However, the Bulldogs climbed their way back into the set and eventually took a lead at 14-13. The Huskers struggled to find a rhythm offensively as they hit .036 in the set with nine errors. Georgia recorded five blocks and four ace serves in the set.
Georgia (was up 9-5 in the second set before the Huskers rallied to tie the set at 11-all. Neither team led by more than one point until the Huskers scored the final five points of the set. Kubik recorded two kills and a block during the run. The set featured 12 ties and three lead changes as NU outhit the Bulldogs 353 to .333.
The third set was also a back-and-forth affair. Nebraska led by three points three times. Georgia closed the gap the first two times, but couldn’t the third time as the set ended with back-to-back Bulldog errors. Kubik hit seven kills in the set as she mixed power shots with tools off the UGA block.
The Huskers rode the momentum into the fourth set and jumped out to a 6-2 lead after a back-row kill from Kenzie Knuckles and a Lauenstein kill that was set up by a diving dig from Lexi Rodriguez. The Huskers ended their lead to 14-7 as they recorded eight kills on 10 swings.
NU will play Arizona State Saturday at 6 p.m.
