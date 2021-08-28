Nebraska volleyball defeats Kansas State in four sets

LINCOLN — Nebraska overcame some growing pains to defeat Kansas State 25-17, 27-25, 11-25, 25-22 Saturday afternoon at the Devaney Center.

After a hot start by the Huskers, Kansas State (1-1) looked dominant for a set and a half before sophomore Anni Evans entered the match at setter to spark a fourth set rally.

Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey paced NU with 13 kills on a .632 hitting percentage. Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik added 13 kills, while freshman Lindsay Krauses finished with 12 kills.

The Huskers (2-0) started quickly as Lexi Sun served Nebraska to an 8-0 run in the first set. Freshman Linsday Krause had two kills and a block during the run. The freshman finished the set with five kills on eight errorless swings (.625) plus an ace. Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey added four kills on five swings (.800) and two blocks.

NU's offense wasn't as sharp in the second set and Kansas State kept the score close late. Krause delivered in the clutch as she had a kill three times to give NU a set point after the Wildcats tied the score late. The Huskers finally closed out the set the third time on a ball-handling error by KSU. Kubik had six kills in the set.