Nebraska volleyball defeats Maryland in Huskers' home opener

LINCOLN — Lauren Stivrins put together perhaps the best performance of her career to power Nebraska to a 25-19, 25-27, 25-19, 25-14 win over Maryland Friday night in the Huskers' home opener a the Devaney Center.

Stivrins finished with 18 kills on 20 swings with just one error, which came midway through the first set, which was good for a .850 hitting percentage.

The senior middle blocker's only comparable stat lines came via a 16-1-19 performance against Ohio State in 2018. She also posted a perfect 10 kills on 10 swings against Northwestern in 2018.

Nebraska never trailed in the first set, but their offense struggled as the set went one. The Terrapins (0-5) outhit the NU .286 to .261, but the Huskers won the battle of the service line with four ace serves from four different players, while UMD had just one ace and five service errors.

The second set was much closer as the set featured 11 ties and four lead changes. The Terrapins let 20-18 before Nebraska rallied with four straight points. The Husker had three set points, but couldn’t convert any of them. Maryland pulled out the set as the final two points were two NU hitting errors.