Nebraska volleyball defeats Maryland in Huskers' home opener

LINCOLN — Lauren Stivrins put together perhaps the best performance of her career to power Nebraska to a 25-19, 25-27, 25-19, 25-14 win over Maryland Friday night in the Huskers' home opener a the Devaney Center.
Stivrins finished with 18 kills on 20 swings with just one error, which came midway through the first set, which was good for a .850 hitting percentage.
The senior middle blocker's only comparable stat lines came via a 16-1-19 performance against Ohio State in 2018. She also posted a perfect 10 kills on 10 swings against Northwestern in 2018.
Nebraska never trailed in the first set, but their offense struggled as the set went one. The Terrapins (0-5) outhit the NU .286 to .261, but the Huskers won the battle of the service line with four ace serves from four different players, while UMD had just one ace and five service errors.
The second set was much closer as the set featured 11 ties and four lead changes. The Terrapins let 20-18 before Nebraska rallied with four straight points. The Husker had three set points, but couldn’t convert any of them. Maryland pulled out the set as the final two points were two NU hitting errors.
The Huskers (3-0) finished with 20 kills in the set, but 11 errors. Meanwhile, UMD only committed one error to go with 10 kills as it outhit Nebraska again, .250 to .196.
NU cleaned up some of their miscues in the third set, but the Terrapins held tight and trailed just 15-14. The Huskers took control with a 6-0 run. Freshman setter Anni Evans made an appearance late in the set as part of a double switch and recorded an ace on her first collegiate serve.
The Huskers took control midway in the third set by running off seven straight points to take a 17-10 lead. After struggling early, Madi Kubik rebounded with five kills and no errors in the set.
Lexi Sun added 14 kills but also 10 errors as the Huskers hit .248 as a team.
Maryland and Nebraska will face off again Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.