Nebraska volleyball defeats Pitt in four sets to advance to national championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s time for round three. This time for a national championship.
No. 10 seed Nebraska took care of No. 3 seed Pitt with a 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 win in the Final Four Thursday evening in front of 16,531 fans at Nationwide Arena.
Meanwhile, No. 4 seed Wisconsin handed No. 1 seed Louisville its first loss with a 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 victory to set up an all-Big Ten national championship on Saturday.
UW won both matches this season, with the Huskers (26-7) only claiming one set in the second meeting. Overall, the Badgers have won the last seven matches against NU dating back to 2017.
This will be Nebraska’s 10th title match appearance and No. 4 for Wisconsin, which is still looking for its first championship.
Pitt (30-4) overpowered Nebraska in the first set and jumped out to a 5-1 lead. The Huskers rallied to tie the set a 7-all, but the Panthers responded with an 8-1 run. NU trimmed its deficit to 16-13, but Pitt had an answer for every Husker run. The Panthers recorded 17 kills in the set at a .483 clip to go with 14 digs. Nebraska hit just .187 with just nine kills and nine digs. Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik paced the Huskers with four kills and two aces.
NU started quicker in the second set as Lindsay Krause and Kayla Caffey blocked Leketo Member-Meneh for a 3-1 advantage. The Huskers later used a 5-0 run to go ahead 16-9. The run featured a kill and two blocks from Stivrins. The Huskers hit .440 in the set as Kubik added four more kills. NU’s block was a lot more effective as it stuffed the Panthers four times and got its hands on numerous other attacks to set up its defense.
The third set was much tighter as no team led by more than two. There were 14 ties and nine lead changes. That ended when Lauren Stivrins stepped up to the service line. With the set tied 18-all, the senior middle blocker ran off five straight points, including an ace and a back-row kill. The Panthers recorded 10 kills in the set, but also had seven errors.
The Huskers grabbed a 9-5 lead in the fourth set before 14 straight side outs. NU led 18-14 before Pitt ran off three consecutive points to cut its deficit to one. The Panther tied it at 20-all, but Stivrins took over. She teamed up with Krause to block Member-Menah. Then ran off the final three points on two kills and a block with Nicklin Hames on match point.
Kubik finished with a team-high 13 kills while Caffey added 10. Krause recorded 9 kills, while Stivirns had nine kills at a .529 clip and six blocks.
Hames had a double-double with 45 assists and 13 digs. Lexi Rodriguez also added 13 digs.
After their torrid first set, Pitt finished hitting .233 for the match. Member-Meneh finished with 13 kills, while Serena Gray added 11.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.