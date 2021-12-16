Nebraska volleyball defeats Pitt in four sets to advance to national championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s time for round three. This time for a national championship.

No. 10 seed Nebraska took care of No. 3 seed Pitt with a 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 win in the Final Four Thursday evening in front of 16,531 fans at Nationwide Arena.

Meanwhile, No. 4 seed Wisconsin handed No. 1 seed Louisville its first loss with a 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 victory to set up an all-Big Ten national championship on Saturday.

UW won both matches this season, with the Huskers (26-7) only claiming one set in the second meeting. Overall, the Badgers have won the last seven matches against NU dating back to 2017.

This will be Nebraska’s 10th title match appearance and No. 4 for Wisconsin, which is still looking for its first championship.

Pitt (30-4) overpowered Nebraska in the first set and jumped out to a 5-1 lead. The Huskers rallied to tie the set a 7-all, but the Panthers responded with an 8-1 run. NU trimmed its deficit to 16-13, but Pitt had an answer for every Husker run. The Panthers recorded 17 kills in the set at a .483 clip to go with 14 digs. Nebraska hit just .187 with just nine kills and nine digs. Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik paced the Huskers with four kills and two aces.