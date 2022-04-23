Nebraska volleyball downs Kansas in exhibition match

GRAND ISLAND — Even a team coming off a national championship appearance is not immune from a few jitters playing in front of a big crowd during a spring exhibition match.

Senior outside hitter Madi Kubik admitted the Huskers came out and let their nerves get the best of them early in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,117 at Heartland Events Center. However, NU settled in and defeated Kansas 26-24, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17 Saturday afternoon in the Huskers' only exhibition match of the spring season.

It was also the first spring match the Huskers have played since a trip to McCook in 2019. In addition, several of the players made their collegiate debut.

“The last match we played was a national championship and (today) we were like, ‘Whoa, this is a little bit weird,’” Kubik said. “I think we were a bit jittery coming out and had to settle in and I think we played better as the match went on. But definitely a little bit weird.”

The crowd, which is the largest ever to watch a Nebraska spring match, lined up for more than two hours to get into the arena and some waited more than an hour to get autographs from the players after the match ended.

Even NU coach John Cook said he could tell the players were in an odd mood and nervous. During timeouts, Cook said the players would try to calm each other down and take a breath to relax.

“I've never seen them so amped up and acting silly all day today. I was like, Oh my gosh,” Cook said. “It was a stressful match and we haven't been in this environment in a while. This is our first time playing in the spring so they had to adjust too and then we just got a little smoother as the match went on.”

Also amongst the crowd was Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, who spent most of the match signing autographs and taking pictures. Frost also had several players and recruits with him at the match, including the brother of junior defensive specialist Keonilei Akana, Tausili Akana, a 2023 OLB prospect.

The nerves showed up early as Nebraska fell behind 12-8 in the first set after four hitting errors and two aces. While the offense was spotty in the first set, hitting just .114, the defense kept the HUskers close.

With the score tied at 23-all, Nicklin Hames made a diving one-arm dig. Kenzie Knuckles then saved the ball from the corner of the court and Lexi Rodriguez sent over a free ball from behind the end line. Kubik and Allick stuffed KU on the next attack to set up a set point. After a side out, Lauenstein and Kubik used power swings on the next two points to deliver NU the set.

The Huskers started slow again and fell behind 12-4 in the second set. They rallied to within three points at 18-15 but couldn’t overcome the early deficit.

After starting the match at outside hitter, Lindsay Krause was subbed out for Ally Batenhorst. Krause finished with three kills on 16 swings in her two sets, while Batenhorst came on with four kills on 18 attacks.

Cook said he was surprised Krause, who played mainly at opposite hitter last season, struggled during the match because she had been “crushing it” this spring.

“She's been our best left-side hitter in training, but she struggled tonight,” Cook said.

The offense picked up in the final two sets and NU peaked in the fourth set, hitting .312. Kubik led the way with 20 kills and a .311 hitting percentage.

Sophomore Whitney Lauenstein started on the right side and tallied 12 kills and eight blocks but also had seven hitting errors.

“I think she is just an awesome weapon for our offense and they obviously have to respect her when they're defending her,” Kubik said. “She has the capability to shut people down and kind of take over a match.”

Lauenstein, who had grandparents and family who live in Clarks, said she enjoyed playing in central Nebraska.

“It was super special to come out here,” she said. “There are no words to describe it. It was just really special.”

Freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick notched six kills and five blocks, while Callie Schwarzenbach, who is transferring to Long Beach State after the semester, added four kills and five blocks.

Akana led the defense with 18 digs, while libero Lexi Rodriguez recorded 15 digs.

Kansas graduate student Aneza Szabo, who played at Nebraska from 2017-19, led the Jayhawks with 12 kills and a .455 hitting percentage.

Super senior Nicklin Hames finished with 38 assists and ran the Huskers’ offense the entire match save for a few points. Cook said he went with Hames because “she is our best setter right now.” Sophomore Kennedi Orr recorded two assists in limited action and junior Anni Evans added one.

“I wanted us to be smooth and we messed around with lineups, 6-2s and everything,” Cook said. “That is what we felt was best for this match.”

Every Husker appeared in the match once freshman outside hitter Hayden Kubik checked in for her sister in the fourth set.

Nebraska was without Kayla Caffey, who was wearing street clothes on the bench. Cook said they are still working on her eligibility issue to allow her to play this fall. However, he is unsure when a resolution might happen.

“I would like to have it resolved before August 1, but there is so much involved in this. It’s a soap opera,” he said. “We’re going to have to resolve this somehow pretty soon.”

