Nebraska volleyball focuses only on what it can control entering NCAA tournament

As volleyball teams emerge from quarantine after arriving in Omaha for the NCAA tournament, they're getting their first look at the setup of the facilities in the CHI Health Center convention center.
Last week the NCAA said teams would not have full locker rooms, but would be provided with secure areas to change uniforms and use during breaks between sets. A photo on social media showed the changing areas, which consist of large white tents with lights and chairs on the inside that will serve as the locker rooms next to the four competition courts.
The Huskers haven't seen the facilities yet as they're confined to their hotel until they get back the results of their second round of testing, but Lauren Stivrins said the initial reviews aren’t glowing. The senior middle blocker talked to players who are scheduled to play Wednesday that the gym is not quite what they want it to be. However, Stivrins said they are also glad to still be playing this season.
“From what I've heard, it's still a pretty rough setup for a championship event,” she said. “I'm grateful that our team is even in the tournament in the first place. I think we need to focus on that and focus on our team and not really what's going on outside of all of that because it's completely out of our control. Just making sure that we're so grateful to be here and have what we have.”
Western Kentucky coach Travis Hudson said he hasn’t seen the setup yet but appreciates all the planning and effort the NCAA put into pulling off the new format for the tournament even if everything isn’t perfect.
“You're trying to juggle 48 teams and a process that's never been done in the history of our game,” said Hudson, who has coached WKU for 26 years. “It's a pretty Herculean effort."
All-Region teams announced
Nebraska placed four players on the AVCA North All-Region team: Junior setter Nicklin Hames, sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik, Stivrins and senior outside hitter Lexi Sun.
For Sun and Stivrins, this is the third time they’ve been honored, including during Sun’s freshman season at Texas. Hames and Kubik each earned their second all-region honors.
Creighton placed two players on the East All-Region team. Junior outside hitter Jaela Zimmerman was named the region’s player of the year, while Keeley Davis also made the first team.
UNO's Sadie Limback earned first-team honors for the Midwest. The junior right-side hitter averaged 4.08 kills per set at a .404 hitting percentage.
Being named to the all-region teams makes the players eligible to be tabbed as All-Americans, which will be announced Wednesday, April 21.
Two former Nebraska assistants under John Cook were recognized as their region’s coach of the year. Dani Busboom Kelly was tabbed as the top coach in the East region, while Craig Skinner was honored in the Southeast region. Busboom Kelly led No. 11 seed Louisville (14-2) to the ACC title, while second-seeded Kentucky (19-1) won the SEC for the third straight year under Skinner.
Family affair
Count the Hames family as one group excited about the tournament being played in one location.
While Nicklin Hames will lead the fourth-seeded Huskers into their match on Thursday, her younger sister, Kayleigh, will kick off the tournament with Pepperdine (16-3) on Wednesday. Kayleigh is a sophomore outside hitter for the Waves averaging 1.59 digs per set with 29 kills.
The two teams could face off in the Sweet 16 if Pepperdine defeats UMBC and Baylor and NU wins its second-round match against either Texas State or Utah Valley.
Nicklin Hames said her family’s group text has already been busy debating who is going to be rooting for whom should the two teams face off.
“I don't know who they're gonna cheer for, probably her. She's probably the favorite child honestly,” she said. “I'm excited that we're in the same bracket.”