Nebraska volleyball focuses only on what it can control entering NCAA tournament

As volleyball teams emerge from quarantine after arriving in Omaha for the NCAA tournament, they're getting their first look at the setup of the facilities in the CHI Health Center convention center.

Last week the NCAA said teams would not have full locker rooms, but would be provided with secure areas to change uniforms and use during breaks between sets. A photo on social media showed the changing areas, which consist of large white tents with lights and chairs on the inside that will serve as the locker rooms next to the four competition courts.

The Huskers haven't seen the facilities yet as they're confined to their hotel until they get back the results of their second round of testing, but Lauren Stivrins said the initial reviews aren’t glowing. The senior middle blocker talked to players who are scheduled to play Wednesday that the gym is not quite what they want it to be. However, Stivrins said they are also glad to still be playing this season.