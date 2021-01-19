Nebraska volleyball gets 12 matches scheduled for BTN, three more on NET

Nebraska volleyball will have 15 of its 22 matches this season televised.

The Huskers were selected for 12 national broadcasts on Big Ten Network, and three more will be shown statewide on NET. The remaining seven can be streamed online at BTNPlus.com.

Nebraska opens its season this weekend at Indiana. The matches Friday and Saturday will only be available online.

The Huskers will make their TV debut on NET at home against Northwestern on Jan. 29. Their first BTN broadcast will be Feb. 6 against Maryland.

Here's the full schedule of Nebraska games set to be televised:

Friday, Jan. 29: vs. Northwestern, 6 p.m. (NET)

Friday, Feb. 5: vs. Maryland, 6 p.m. (NET)

Saturday, Feb. 6: vs. Maryland, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

Friday, Feb. 19: vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m. (BTN)

Sunday, Feb. 21: vs. Minnesota, noon (BTN)

Friday, Feb. 26: at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Saturday, Feb. 27: at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Friday, March 5: at Illinois, TBD (BTN)