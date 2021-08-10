Nebraska volleyball has 13 matches scheduled for BTN broadcasts

The Big Ten Network will broadcast more live volleyball matches than ever this season, and Nebraska will be featured often.

BTN's 2021 schedule includes a record 47 matches, and Nebraska is set to appear on the network 13 times. That's tied with Minnesota for the most appearances by a single school. Wisconsin, with 11, is the only other team set to appear more than 10 times.

It's also possible Nebraska adds more BTN appearances. The conference said in its announcement that additional matches are expected to be assigned to BTN in the coming weeks. For example, teams are still to be determined for the time slot on Nov. 6 — when Nebraska plays at Ohio State

All non-televised matches will appear on BTN Plus, the conference's subscription-based streaming platform.

In addition to the BTN broadcasts, another six conference matches are set to be broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPNU. That includes Nebraska's home match against Indiana on Oct. 13, which will appear on ESPNU. It's also possible additional Husker matches are picked up by Nebraska Public Media (formerly NET).

Nebraska matches on TV

*Unless otherwise noted, all are set for BTN broadcasts

Saturday, Aug. 28: Kansas State, 4 p.m.