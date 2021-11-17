Nebraska volleyball is focusing on improving themselves, not the Big Ten title race

LINCOLN — With two weeks left in the regular season, one thing is certain about the Big Ten race: no one knows what is going to happen.
Nebraska and Wisconsin are tied for first place at 13-3, while Penn State, Purdue and Minnesota are all one game back. Ohio State is still in the mix, two games back at 11-5.
All those teams will play at least one team in the top group during the final four games, while the Huskers and Penn State have three games against other teams chasing the conference title. NU and the Nittany Lions kick off the home stretch Friday night at the Devaney Center. The Huskers close out the year at Wisconsin and Purdue next week, while PSU plays at Ohio State and against Minnesota. In addition, Minnesota hosts Wisconsin on Sunday.
Nebraska coach John Cook said they don’t talk much about the Big Ten race as a team, but instead are focusing on ways to improve on their side of the net.
Junior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles said they are looking forward to proving themselves against the league’s top teams.
“We're so excited,” she said. “Honestly, we're just taking it game by game. If you look at the big picture, yeah, we play a lot of teams that are pretty good in the next four games, but taking it game by game is all we can do.”
Hitting higher
If Nebraska wants to finish strong it needs to find ways to terminate at a higher rate. The Huskers are second in the Big Ten with 14.72 kills per set but are sixth in hitting percentage at .235.
Recently, the struggles have been exacerbated as NU hasn’t hit above .250 in its last seven matches. During that stretch, the Huskers recorded a .180 hitting percentage, played five ranked opponents and went 4-3.
NU focused on efficiency during practice this week, Cook said, but it’s not an easy problem to solve because hitting efficiency is impacted by nearly every aspect of the game including blocking, passing, setting and hitting.
Cook said the problem isn't unique to Nebraska, as a lot of Big Ten teams are struggling to hit at a high rate. Even Indiana, which ranks near the bottom statistically in most categories, made the Huskers work for every point.
“The level of play and level of defense in this conference, I've never seen it this strong and how good these teams are defensively and blocking,” Cook said. “We have so many digs because we are in these long rallies trying to kill balls. ”
A rivalry renewed
The Huskers and Penn State will renew one of the best rivalries in college volleyball on Friday. Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten it holds a 13-5 advantage of the series, but nine of those have gone five sets with just four sweeps.
Kenzie Knuckles said she enjoys the matchup and thinks both teams get a little more hyped to play each other. She didn’t know much about the rivalry before coming to Nebraska, but quickly learned about the history, and can tell that the match means a little more to Cook.
“A huge part of it is Coach Cook and (Penn State coach) Russ Rose,” Knuckles said. “They're frenemies. They love each other, they talk, but at the same time when it's game day, Coach is on us really hard. We just think it's funny and it's kind of like us having Coach’s back a little bit so we just get really excited to play them for that reason.”
Five for senior night
All five Huskers listed as seniors on the roster will participate in a ceremony on Saturday after the Rutgers match. However, it might not be the last regular-season home match for all of them.
The certainty is that Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun will be playing their final regular-season match at Devaney after returning for their fifth year. However, Kayla Caffey, Nicklin Hames and Callie Schwarzenbach all could come back because the NCAA passed a waiver giving players an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID pandemic.
Cook said he hasn’t talked to any of those three about their plans for 2022 but will do so eventually.
“We asked them if they wanted senior night and they said yes,” Cook said. “I think once the season's over then we have those conversations. Right now, they want a senior night and obviously, Lexi and Lauren really want a senior night, so that's how we're doing it.”