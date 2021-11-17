Nebraska volleyball is focusing on improving themselves, not the Big Ten title race

Kenzie Knuckles said she enjoys the matchup and thinks both teams get a little more hyped to play each other. She didn’t know much about the rivalry before coming to Nebraska, but quickly learned about the history, and can tell that the match means a little more to Cook.

“A huge part of it is Coach Cook and (Penn State coach) Russ Rose,” Knuckles said. “They're frenemies. They love each other, they talk, but at the same time when it's game day, Coach is on us really hard. We just think it's funny and it's kind of like us having Coach’s back a little bit so we just get really excited to play them for that reason.”

Five for senior night

All five Huskers listed as seniors on the roster will participate in a ceremony on Saturday after the Rutgers match. However, it might not be the last regular-season home match for all of them.

The certainty is that Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun will be playing their final regular-season match at Devaney after returning for their fifth year. However, Kayla Caffey, Nicklin Hames and Callie Schwarzenbach all could come back because the NCAA passed a waiver giving players an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID pandemic.

Cook said he hasn’t talked to any of those three about their plans for 2022 but will do so eventually.