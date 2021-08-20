Nebraska volleyball is 'hungry' after last season's loss to Texas in regional final

LINCOLN — Sometimes, time doesn’t heal all wounds. Instead, it changes the pain from a setback into fuel for a new challenge.
The sting from Nebraska’s four-set loss to Texas in the regional finals this April took a while before it wore off. Only recently were the Huskers able to talk about the ending of the spring season before flipping the calendar and embarking on another season four months later.
Nebraska, which opened the preseason ranked fifth, has used those holdover feelings plus an injection of talent to fuel an intense competitive spirit that has dominated the practice gym during the first few weeks of the fall season.
“We knew that we were capable of playing better and we didn't play the way we knew how," junior libero Kenzie Knuckles said about the loss to Texas. "The thing that hurt, even more, was a team just being better than us. I think that really has motivated us a lot this year to keep working hard and playing Nebraska volleyball and trusting our training."
The Huskers will start the fall season on Saturday night when they play in front of a crowd in the Devaney Center for the first time in 20 months in their annual Red-White scrimmage.
Senior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach, who was named the lifter of the year for her work over the summer, said she’s noticed more focus during the offseason workouts.
“We took what we learned from that match and we put it into our training,” she said. “We're excited for the Red-White scrimmage. I think it's gonna be really fun and competitive.”
NU coach John Cook said he expects everyone to be available for the scrimmage, except for senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, who doesn’t have a timetable in her recovery from back surgery. As of Wednesday, Cook said he wasn’t sure of the format, but it wouldn’t likely be the No. 1 team versus the second team because they “don't have a top side yet.”
The starting lineup is still in flux thanks to the addition of the six freshmen plus the retention of two super seniors — Stivrins and outside hitter Lexi Sun.
The freshmen, which were all rated as top 60 recruits, give the Huskers depth they lacked last season and fuel battles at every position. The freshmen aren’t just hype as they have already proved their mettle as three of them (Krause, setter Kennedi Orr and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst) won the U18 World championships two years ago.
They haven’t just brought raw talent, but also a strong work ethic. One example of this was outside hitter Lindsay Krause winning the EDMF belt after her first week at Nebraska.
The Omaha Skutt product was awarded the championship belt, which began as a daily award in spring 2018, for the intensity and energy in practice she brought during practice. The grad managers and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Hunter awarded it to Krause last Friday.
“It means a lot, and to get that from that group is pretty impressive,” Cook said. “She feels is earned it, but I think that's a big statement for her.”
Senior setter Nicklin Hames said the practices have been fun as they all are pushing each other to be better, especially when they play six-on-six.
“I'm generally a pretty competitive person, so when I play with other competitive people, my level rises, and I just really enjoy it,” she said.
Cook said they’ve lived the mantra of “all gas, no brakes” so far in practice. The Huskers haven’t had a drop-off during the second week and Cook hopes the position battles and the quest to return to the Final Four after coming up short the last two seasons will continue to inspire the Huskers.
“They're hungry,” Cook said. “They're on the hunt. I love it.”
Players to watch in the Big Ten
The Big Ten will be absolutely loaded this year. Of the league’s bloated 22 first-team all-conference selections last season, 21 return for the fall, including nine super seniors. The only departure was Minnesota middle blocker Regan Pittman.
Dana Rettke, Wisconsin, MB, Sr.: Only six players in Division I history have been a four-time AVCA First Team All-American. Thanks to the COVID eligibility waiver, Rettke, the 2019 Big Ten player of the year, can become the first five-time first-teamer.
Stephanie Samedy, Minnesota, OPP, Sr.: She won the league’s player of the year this spring and elected to return for one more run after the Gophers were upset in the regional semifinals last year. Samedy was electric last year as she has the ability to terminate from anywhere on the court.
Emily Londot, Ohio State, OPP, So.: She was the national freshman of the year last season and powered the Buckeyes to their best season in almost more than a decade. She tied for the third most kills at the U-20 World Championships, where she played with three Nebraska freshmen (Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause and Lexi Rodriguez) and led the United States to a fifth-place finish.
Erika Pritchard, Penn State, OH, Sr.: After earning her second All-Conference honor at Maryland, she is using her extra year at Penn State in a revamped attack, which also includes Minnesota transfer Adanna Rollins and No. 13 prospect Anjelina Starck. Last year, Pritchard averaged 3.48 kills per set for the Terrapins.
Grace Cleveland, Purdue, OH, Jr.: While Caitlyn Newton led the Boilermakers in kills last year, Cleveland was their most efficient outside hitter. She recorded more than four kills per set on a .295 hitting percentage. Her play will be a barometer for Purdue's success as she only had six kills in a season-ending loss to Kentucky.