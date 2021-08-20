Nebraska volleyball is 'hungry' after last season's loss to Texas in regional final

“We took what we learned from that match and we put it into our training,” she said. “We're excited for the Red-White scrimmage. I think it's gonna be really fun and competitive.”

NU coach John Cook said he expects everyone to be available for the scrimmage, except for senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, who doesn’t have a timetable in her recovery from back surgery. As of Wednesday, Cook said he wasn’t sure of the format, but it wouldn’t likely be the No. 1 team versus the second team because they “don't have a top side yet.”

The starting lineup is still in flux thanks to the addition of the six freshmen plus the retention of two super seniors — Stivrins and outside hitter Lexi Sun.

The freshmen, which were all rated as top 60 recruits, give the Huskers depth they lacked last season and fuel battles at every position. The freshmen aren’t just hype as they have already proved their mettle as three of them (Krause, setter Kennedi Orr and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst) won the U18 World championships two years ago.

They haven’t just brought raw talent, but also a strong work ethic. One example of this was outside hitter Lindsay Krause winning the EDMF belt after her first week at Nebraska.