Nebraska volleyball is playing for a Big Ten title this week

LINCOLN — As it enters the final week of the regular season, everything is in front of the Nebraska volleyball team.

The 11th-ranked Huskers are tied with No. 3 Wisconsin at 15-3 atop the Big Ten standings. They are ahead of third-place Purdue by one game. Nebraska plays both those teams this week, starting with the Badgers on Friday.

Coach John Cook said this is why he is at Nebraska – to play for championships.

“This is what every coach and team dreams for,” he said Monday at his weekly press conference. “We got a shot to win a Big Ten championship this week, and we got to give it everything we got.”

Whoever wins on Friday night will earn at least a share of the title. The Huskers (20-6 overall) will face a tough challenge this week as they’ve lost the last six meetings with Wisconsin.

The tight finish was set up by the Badgers earning a three-hour, five-set victory over Minnesota (13-5) on Sunday. The match featured three sets that went into extra points as well as a battle between the league’s past two players of the year. Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke finished with 21 kills at a .372 clip, while Gopher opposite Stephanie Samedy tallied 31 kills and 20 digs.