Nebraska volleyball is preparing for Illinois like its their first meeting this season

When Nebraska meets Illinois on Thursday night in the regional semifinal, the Huskers won’t be trying to beat the Illini for the third time this year.

Rather, they will be attempting to beat Illinois just once during the NCAA tournament.

After sweeping the first two meetings this season, No. 10 seeded Nebraska will approach the regional semifinal, which is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. start at Gregory Gym in Austin, Texas, as if their two matches never happened.

NU won’t spend much time watching film of its two wins on Oct. 16 and Nov. 4, but will instead focus on more recent matches, like the Illini’s win over No. 7 Kentucky last weekend.

“We talked about staying fresh and looking at them as if this is the first time playing them,” junior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles said. “Not looking over them. Not kind of going back to their old games. You're scouting them like it's a brand new team.”

Illinois (22-11) enters the match as one of the best serving teams in the nation, ranking No. 13 in the NCAA with 1.83 aces per set. However, the Illini recorded just three aces against NU this year.