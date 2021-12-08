Nebraska volleyball is preparing for Illinois like its their first meeting this season

When Nebraska meets Illinois on Thursday night in the regional semifinal, the Huskers won’t be trying to beat the Illini for the third time this year.
Rather, they will be attempting to beat Illinois just once during the NCAA tournament.
After sweeping the first two meetings this season, No. 10 seeded Nebraska will approach the regional semifinal, which is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. start at Gregory Gym in Austin, Texas, as if their two matches never happened.
NU won’t spend much time watching film of its two wins on Oct. 16 and Nov. 4, but will instead focus on more recent matches, like the Illini’s win over No. 7 Kentucky last weekend.
“We talked about staying fresh and looking at them as if this is the first time playing them,” junior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles said. “Not looking over them. Not kind of going back to their old games. You're scouting them like it's a brand new team.”
Illinois (22-11) enters the match as one of the best serving teams in the nation, ranking No. 13 in the NCAA with 1.83 aces per set. However, the Illini recorded just three aces against NU this year.
The scores from the earlier meetings indicate that the Huskers (23-7) were in control of both matches as Illinois never surpassed 21 points in any of the six sets. However, the Illini had chances on their home court with the score tied at 19-all in the second set and they led 20-17 in the third. However, NU used runs of 5-1 and 8-1 to close out each of those sets for a straight-set victory.
The Illini are just one of two unseeded teams to advance to the regional round in this year’s tournament. They are coming off one of their best matches of the year after hitting .331 against the defending national champions.
“It's a new season, basically, and it doesn't really matter what happened in the Big Ten,” NU coach John Cook said. “Those matches and the finish in the Big Ten is over with. It's a three-week season right now. We're in week two of it.”
This is the fifth time in Cook’s time at Nebraska that the Huskers have played the same team three times in one season. NU also played Illinois three times in 2018, with the road team winning each regular-season matchup before the Huskers won in five sets during the national semifinal.
Twice — Texas in 2009 and Wisconsin in 2019 — did NU’s opponents win all three meetings, while the Huskers went undefeated against Kansas State in 2001.
The other match in the region will feature No. 15 Washington and No. 2 Texas, who were champions of the Pac-12 and Big 12 Conferences, respectively. Their match is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Whoever wins the semifinals will get the luxury of a day off on Friday, which is a new addition to this year’s tournament. Previously, the regional semifinals and finals were on consecutive days, with some teams having to return to the court with less than ideal downtime.
Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said she is thankful for the extra time to recover. Even though they are used to playing back to back because of the Big Ten schedule, she says it's nice to be at top-level for the most important matches of the year.
“I know I really appreciated it and a few of the other girls do too,” Stivrins said. “That rest is necessary in order for us to compete at our highest level. So I think it's a step in the right direction for sure.”
Cook says the move is a big step forward for the sport. He said he’s been on the short end of the regional scheduling when his teams at Wisconsin finished a semifinal after midnight and then had to play at 1 p.m. later that day for a spot in the Final Four.
“I am glad we are finally there,” Cook said. “We can treat these high-level athletes and give them a day in between, and that’s the way it should be.”