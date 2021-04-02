Nebraska volleyball is taking a nontraditional route to celebrate this season's seniors

LINCOLN — For the second straight season, the Nebraska volleyball team won’t host a senior night.
In 2019, the lack of celebration was a result of the Huskers not having seniors on their roster. This year, with four seniors, the festivities were altered because of the cancellation of matches against Penn State to close out the regular season.
Instead, the group played its last match of the season in the Devaney Center on March 20 against Iowa. In previous years, the Huskers would typically host the first- and second-round games of the NCAA tournament, but this year those matches, as well as the rest of the tourney, will be played at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Despite the lack of a final send-off, Nebraska coach John Cook said the team already was planning a different way to celebrate serving specialist Hayley Densberger, middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, outside hitter Lexi Sun and opposite hitter Jazz Sweet.
During a team meeting two weeks ago, the Huskers decided they weren’t going to do the traditional senior night because parents can’t be on the floor and, at that point, fans weren’t allowed in the arena. Instead, Cook said they are working with Nick Burkhardt, the director of creative media, and Nate Pohlen, the associate communications director for volleyball, to develop a plan that will showcase each of the seniors on social media.
“A lot more people will get to see something about the seniors, as opposed to just 8,000 in Devaney and maybe on NET,” Cook said. “It'll be cool and we'll make the most of it. At least that way they’ll have something.”
The one big caveat for all of this is that NU’s seniors might not be done playing in Devaney as they all could be back next season. Last August, the NCAA announced that all student-athletes would not lose a year of eligibility even if they participated in the delayed season.
Cook said all four are welcome to come back and their return won’t affect NU’s scholarship limitations. While they’ve had preliminary discussions, the final decisions will be made once the dust has settled.
In January, Sun said that she would wait to figure out her plans after the season. The 6-foot-2 All-American said she would wait to see how the season went before making a decision. Regardless of whether this is her last season or not, Sun said she is approaching it as if it were her final go-around.
“I’m definitely preparing for my last season,” Sun said before NU played any matches. “I don’t want to make expectations or place any expectations on the girls or myself thinking I will have another shot at this, but giving it my all this season. I want to focus on what’s in front of us and not be thinking too far ahead.”
The decision isn’t simple and is complicated by several factors. On one hand, if the seniors return, they might be presented with new earning opportunities if the proposed name image likeness legislation passes.
Conversely, Stivrins and Sun received their bachelor’s degrees in December and will have one semester of graduate degree completed. They could have professional careers waiting for them. Plus, the Huskers will be welcoming a six-player class that is ranked No. 1 and includes five top-16 players, including the top three overall recruits.
No matter the decision process, Cook said he won’t develop a hard sales pitch to get them to stay. He wants each decision to be made because it is the right one for the individual.
“It hasn't been a great senior year. It's been a pretty tough deal,” he said. “I just think once it's over, the dust settles to see where they're at and what they want to do and how they're feeling about things. I think they've been pretty mature about it, so I'm not really going to recruit or talk anybody into anything because if I got to talk somebody into it, I'll be talking them into it in the fall.”