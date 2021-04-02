Nebraska volleyball is taking a nontraditional route to celebrate this season's seniors

“A lot more people will get to see something about the seniors, as opposed to just 8,000 in Devaney and maybe on NET,” Cook said. “It'll be cool and we'll make the most of it. At least that way they’ll have something.”

The one big caveat for all of this is that NU’s seniors might not be done playing in Devaney as they all could be back next season. Last August, the NCAA announced that all student-athletes would not lose a year of eligibility even if they participated in the delayed season.

Cook said all four are welcome to come back and their return won’t affect NU’s scholarship limitations. While they’ve had preliminary discussions, the final decisions will be made once the dust has settled.

In January, Sun said that she would wait to figure out her plans after the season. The 6-foot-2 All-American said she would wait to see how the season went before making a decision. Regardless of whether this is her last season or not, Sun said she is approaching it as if it were her final go-around.