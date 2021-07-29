Nebraska volleyball lands commitment from Harper Murray, the No. 1 player in 2023 class

Nebraska volleyball once again landed the top player in the nation. This time in the 2023 class.

Harper Murray, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class by PrepVolleyball.com, verbally committed to Nebraska Thursday afternoon on her social media.

During her sophomore campaign, Murray averaged 4.5 kills per set on a .310 hitting percentage for Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, Mich. They lost in the quarterfinals of the state tournament in January.

Murray received her first college scholarship offer when she was in sixth grade from Michigan. By the time she was an eighth-grader, nearly all the top programs had offered. Her sister is a sophomore outside hitter/middle blocker for the Wolverines.

Murray’s father, Vada Murray, played football at Michigan from 1986-90 and passed away from lung cancer in 2011.

The Huskers have landed the No. 1 rated recruit in the 2021 class (Kennedi Orr), 2022 (Hayden Kubik) and 2023 (Murray).

Also the 2023 class, the Huskers already have commitments from No. 6 overall rated Caroline Jurevicius, an outside hitter, setter and No. 14-ranked Bergen Reilly and middle blocker Andi Jackson.