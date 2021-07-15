Nebraska volleyball lands commitments from two 2023 prospects

LINCOLN — It only took a few days for the Nebraska volleyball team to see dividends from its annual Dream Team camp.
With the Huskers able to recruit 2023 prospects for the first time in mid-June, they received two pledges from rising juniors the following week.
Setter Bergen Reilly, the No. 14 overall prospect according to PrepVolleyball.com, and outside hitter/middle blocker Andi Jackson unveiled their commitments on their social media on Thursday.
Reilly said her decision came together quickly. After getting home from the camp last weekend, she thought about everything she experienced for a day and then called NU coach John Cook on Monday evening to give them her verbal pledge.
“I was planning on going to some other (camps) later on but after this camp I knew that I didn't want to go anywhere else,” she said.
Although she played right side this past season for O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, S.D., she sets for her club team and projects as a setter in college.
During her sophomore campaign, the 6-foot-1 Reilly helped O’Gorman to the AA state championship playing right side. She recorded 400 kills, 260 digs, 131 assists, 62 blocks and 36 service aces with a hitting percentage of .304. She was named the South Dakota Gatorade player of the year as she led the Knights to a 26-0 season.
During the camp, she talked with NU junior setter Nicklin Hames, as well as Cook and assistants Tyler Hildebrand and Jaylin Reyes. Reilly said the Nebraska coaches liked her skillset, but her calm demeanor and leadership skills were also just as important.
She said she liked how close Nebraska is to her home, but the more important factor was the relationships between the players on and off the court and how easy it was to talk to the coaches.
“I could tell the culture there is exactly what I want,” she said. “Everyone on the team is like family. They're not just teammates on the court and they talk to each other outside of it. I think that's super cool and that's what I'm looking forward to.”
Reilly drew interest from Wisconsin and Texas, but was ready to shut down her recruitment after her second camp in Lincoln. She also attended a match against Penn State a few years ago and can’t wait to play in front of a sold-out Devaney Center.
Reilly said she leaned on the mentorship from her “role model” and older sister, Reagan, who will be a freshman setter for North Dakota State. Bergan said the best advice she got from her sister was to trust your instincts.
Before Reagan went on her recruiting trip to Fargo, she said there was no way she was living in North Dakota, but everything felt like home. Bergan said she had a similar feeling during her trip to Lincoln.
“I trusted my gut,” she said. “It just felt so right. So I trusted myself and I went with it. I'm really happy with my decision.”
Reilly will travel to Anaheim next weekend to take part in the USA Volleyball Under-18 training program. She’ll be part of the group of 25 hoping to make the 12-person roster for the U18 World Championships in Mexico in September.
Jackson is not rated in the top 150 by PrepVolleyball, which last update to the rankings came out in August 2020, but has shown impressive athleticism that caught the eye of college coaches. She can touch 10-foot-4 in a standing vertical jump.
In a 15-match spring season for Brighton High School, which is just north of Denver,, Jackson recorded 113 kills with a .363 hitting percentage along with 58 blocks. The 6-foot-2 sophomore played middle blocker and outside hitter.