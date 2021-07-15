Nebraska volleyball lands commitments from two 2023 prospects

During the camp, she talked with NU junior setter Nicklin Hames, as well as Cook and assistants Tyler Hildebrand and Jaylin Reyes. Reilly said the Nebraska coaches liked her skillset, but her calm demeanor and leadership skills were also just as important.

She said she liked how close Nebraska is to her home, but the more important factor was the relationships between the players on and off the court and how easy it was to talk to the coaches.

“I could tell the culture there is exactly what I want,” she said. “Everyone on the team is like family. They're not just teammates on the court and they talk to each other outside of it. I think that's super cool and that's what I'm looking forward to.”

Reilly drew interest from Wisconsin and Texas, but was ready to shut down her recruitment after her second camp in Lincoln. She also attended a match against Penn State a few years ago and can’t wait to play in front of a sold-out Devaney Center.

Reilly said she leaned on the mentorship from her “role model” and older sister, Reagan, who will be a freshman setter for North Dakota State. Bergan said the best advice she got from her sister was to trust your instincts.