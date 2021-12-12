Nebraska volleyball notes: Freshmen players were the difference-makers against Texas

Nebraska coach John Cook wasn’t surprised Batenhorst had a big match.

“She was matched up on their setter all night,” Cook said. “We told her, ‘You’re going to be matched up on her so you got to make them pay.’”

Cook is impressed with how Krause has improved during the season. Krause got several kills with shots off the blockers’ hands, just like Kubik does exceptionally well.

“(Krause) plays fearless,” Cook said. “She was going against physical blockers all night. She’s a very smart player. She learns, she studies video and she’s able to take what we need to do and execute.”

Batenhorst said the whole team has been working hard to improve, and are being led by great leaders.

Now the freshmen are going to experience a Final Four early during their careers.

“Our class committed super early,” Batenhorst said. “I think we always dreamed of it, and now that we’re here, it's just unreal. I don’t even know how to handle this right now.”