Nebraska volleyball opens Big Ten play with win over Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Nebraska’s new Big Ten lineup passed it first test Wednesday night with only a minor hiccup.
Earlier this week, NU coach John Cook said he had settled on a starting lineup after juggling several players at outside hitter. The end result was positive as the 12th-ranked Huskers earned a 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16 win over Northwestern Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Junior Madi Kubik finished with a season-high 19 kills to pace the Huskers, while freshman Lindsay Krause hit .500 with 15 kills. Freshman Ally Batenhorst tallied eight kills, but was replaced in the fourth set by senior Lexi Sun, who didn’t record with a kill, but chipped in three blocks.
“I think that we're just all trying to keep stepping up every single day and obviously we've got a lot of different lineups in the preseason,” Kubik said during a postgame interview on BTN. “We're just pushing each other to be really great, and I'm excited about the future of this team.”
At middle blocker, Kayla Caffey hit 12 kills at a .647 clip while Callie Schwarzenbach had just four kills, but added seven blocks. Nicklin Hames had 45 assists, 10 digs and two aces. Keonilei Akana led NU with 13 digs. As a team, the Huskers (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) hit .308 with 10 blocks.
In the first set, Nebraska led 13-12 before it went on a 6-2 run to take control of the set. The Huskers’ pin hitters started strong as Kubik had six kills on 11 swings, while Krause added five and Batenhorst had three. As a group, they hit .407.
NU’s middles got in on the act in the second set as Caffey had three kills during an 8-1 run, while Schwarzenbach notched her first kill. The Huskers led by as much as 14-7, but Northwestern trimmed it to 22-21 in the second set. However, Batenhorst hit back-to-back kills before Schwarzenbach closed it out with a block.
After a slow start in the third set, Nebraska rallied with a 7-1 run for a 12-10 lead. The Wildcats fought back to go up 19-16 and kept that advantage over the next six points. For a moment, it appeared the Huskers tied the set at 24-all, but Northwestern successfully challenged a play that was called a kill by Batenhorst to claim its first set from NU since 2013.
The Wildcats (5-7, 0-1) jumped out in front again in the fourth set for a 7-3 lead. However, the Huskers responded by winning 11 of the next 12 rallies. Sun checked into the match for the first time at the beginning of the run and she had two blocks during that stretch.
Cook said Sun’s block helped stifle the Northwestern hitters after they were attacking the Huskers behind their setter. The Wildcats had nine kills and 10 errors in the third set.
“Lexi, in my opinion, when she's dialed in, is the best left side blocker in the country,” Cook said on a post-match radio interview. “We were getting lit up over there. I said ‘Lexi, you got to go in and shut this down,’ and she did. When she did that, they kind of fell apart.”
Sophomore setter Anni Evans also provided a spark in the third set as she served six straight points, including an ace.
“I used to kid her last year that she had the Waverly JV serve,” Cook said. “She's been serving really tough in practice, so we thought we'd give her a shot to serve tough tonight and it worked out.”
Nebraska mostly contained Northwestern’s All-Big Ten attacker Temi Thomas-Ailara, as she finished with 10 kills, but only hit .086. Hanna Lesiak led the Wildcats with 14 kills to go with 11 digs.
After the match, several Husker players gave flowers and hugs to former Husker player Megan Miller. The Northwestern libero lost her mother earlier this year.
“We all care about her and love her so much,” Kubik said. “We’re happy to see that she’s so successful.”