Nebraska volleyball opens Big Ten play with win over Northwestern

NU’s middles got in on the act in the second set as Caffey had three kills during an 8-1 run, while Schwarzenbach notched her first kill. The Huskers led by as much as 14-7, but Northwestern trimmed it to 22-21 in the second set. However, Batenhorst hit back-to-back kills before Schwarzenbach closed it out with a block.

After a slow start in the third set, Nebraska rallied with a 7-1 run for a 12-10 lead. The Wildcats fought back to go up 19-16 and kept that advantage over the next six points. For a moment, it appeared the Huskers tied the set at 24-all, but Northwestern successfully challenged a play that was called a kill by Batenhorst to claim its first set from NU since 2013.

The Wildcats (5-7, 0-1) jumped out in front again in the fourth set for a 7-3 lead. However, the Huskers responded by winning 11 of the next 12 rallies. Sun checked into the match for the first time at the beginning of the run and she had two blocks during that stretch.

Cook said Sun’s block helped stifle the Northwestern hitters after they were attacking the Huskers behind their setter. The Wildcats had nine kills and 10 errors in the third set.