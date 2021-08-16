Nebraska volleyball opens season as top-five team

Nebraska volleyball finished last season just outside the top five. It will open this season inside the top five.

The Huskers were ranked No. 5 in the preseason coaches poll released Monday. They landed at No. 6 in last season's final poll after reaching the regional finals of the NCAA tournament.

Ahead of Nebraska in the preseason poll are the final four teams left standing in last year's NCAA tournament. Runner-up Texas is No. 1 and defending champion Kentucky is No. 3. Semifinalists Wisconsin (No. 2) and Washington (No. 4) complete the top four.

Nebraska is joined by five other Big Ten teams in the top 25: No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 7 Minnesota, No. 8 Purdue, No. 11 Ohio State and No. 12 Penn State. Nebraska will play the Badgers, Boilermakers and Nittany Lions twice each this season, and the Gophers and Buckeyes once.

Nebraska will also face three ranked teams in consecutive nonconference matches in September: No. 19 Utah on Sept. 11, at No. 21 Stanford on Sept. 14 and No. 13 Louisville on Sept. 18.

Creighton just missed the top 25 at No. 27 but is still the highest-ranked Big East team. This is the first time since 2015 that Creighton didn't appear in the preseason top 25.

