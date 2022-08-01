Nebraska volleyball picked second in Big Ten preseason poll

CHICAGO – They didn’t have to overthink it when coaches voted for the preseason poll in Big Ten volleyball this season.

Seven months after Wisconsin and Nebraska played in the national championship match, they’ll start the season as the top teams in the Big Ten in 2022.

Wisconsin is No. 1 in the poll, and Nebraska No. 2. Minnesota is No. 3, and Ohio State No. 4.

In addition to winning the national title last fall, the Badgers are the defending league champion, winning the league with a 17-3 record. Nebraska was second at 15-4.

Wisconsin has more to replace after graduating All-Americans Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley and Lauren Barnes.

Nebraska’s most recent Big Ten title was in 2017.

Nebraska had three players make the preseason all-conference team: outside hitter Madi Kubik, libero Lexi Rodriguez, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord,

Later on Monday Nebraska will meet with national media and local reporters at the first-ever Big Ten media days. Seniors Kenzie Knuckles and Kubik will join coach John Cook at the event.

BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON POLL

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Ohio State

5. Penn State

T6. Illinois

T6. Michigan

8. Purdue

9. Northwestern

10. Maryland

11. Michigan State

12. Iowa

13. Indiana