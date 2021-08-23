Nebraska volleyball picked to finish second in Big Ten; Two Huskers make preseason all-conference

Nebraska volleyball was picked to finish second in the Big Ten by league coaches, and a pair of Huskers made the 14-player preseason all-conference team.
Wisconsin, the two-time defending conference champion, was the unanimous pick to win the Big Ten. Penn State, Minnesota and Purdue rounded out the top five behind Nebraska.
Nicklin Hames and Lexi Sun represented Nebraska on the preseason All-Big Ten team. There were five unanimous selections, with two coming from Wisconsin and one each from Minnesota, Ohio State and Purdue.
Preseason Big Ten poll
1. Wisconsin
2. Nebraska
3. Penn State
4. Minnesota
5. Purdue
6. Ohio State
7. Illinois
8. Michigan
9. Northwestern
10. Michigan State
11. Rutgers
12. Iowa
13. (tie) Indiana
13. (tie) Maryland
Preseason All-Big Ten team
unanimous selections in all caps
Taylor Landfair, So., OH, Minnesota
STEPHANIE SAMEDY, Sr., OPP, Minnesota
Nicklin Hames, Sr., S, Nebraska
Lexi Sun, Grad., OH, Nebraska
Temi Thomas-Ailara, Jr., OH, Northwestern
EMILY LONDOT, So., OPP, Ohio State
Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Penn State
Jonni Parker, Sr., RS/S, Penn State
Erika Pritchard, Grad., OH, Penn State
Hayley Bush, Sr., S, Purdue
GRACE CLEVELAND, Sr., OH, Purdue
SYDNEY HILLEY, Grad., S, Wisconsin
DANA RETTKE, Grad., MB, Wisconsin
Devyn Robinson, So., MB/RS, Wisconsin