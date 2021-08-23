 Skip to main content
Nebraska volleyball picked to finish second in Big Ten; Two Huskers make preseason all-conference
VOLLEYBALL

Check out John Cook's career as Nebraska volleyball's head coach since 2000.

Nebraska volleyball was picked to finish second in the Big Ten by league coaches, and a pair of Huskers made the 14-player preseason all-conference team.

Wisconsin, the two-time defending conference champion, was the unanimous pick to win the Big Ten. Penn State, Minnesota and Purdue rounded out the top five behind Nebraska.

Nicklin Hames and Lexi Sun represented Nebraska on the preseason All-Big Ten team. There were five unanimous selections, with two coming from Wisconsin and one each from Minnesota, Ohio State and Purdue.

Preseason Big Ten poll

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Penn State

4. Minnesota

5. Purdue

6. Ohio State

7. Illinois

8. Michigan

9. Northwestern

10. Michigan State

11. Rutgers

12. Iowa

13. (tie) Indiana

13. (tie) Maryland

Preseason All-Big Ten team

unanimous selections in all caps

Taylor Landfair, So., OH, Minnesota

STEPHANIE SAMEDY, Sr., OPP, Minnesota

Nicklin Hames, Sr., S, Nebraska

Lexi Sun, Grad., OH, Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Jr., OH, Northwestern

EMILY LONDOT, So., OPP, Ohio State

Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Penn State

Jonni Parker, Sr., RS/S, Penn State

Erika Pritchard, Grad., OH, Penn State

Hayley Bush, Sr., S, Purdue

GRACE CLEVELAND, Sr., OH, Purdue

SYDNEY HILLEY, Grad., S, Wisconsin

DANA RETTKE, Grad., MB, Wisconsin

Devyn Robinson, So., MB/RS, Wisconsin

