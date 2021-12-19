Nebraska volleyball proud of its accomplishments after overcoming earlier-season setbacks

During the first month, Cook tinkered with the lineup trying to find the right combination of pin hitters. When the Big Ten season started, he eventually settled on one that featured two freshmen — Batenhorst and Krause. That left fifth-year senior outside hitter Lexi Sun on the bench, playing the role of super-sub or serving specialist.

As they figured out their best lineup, the Huskers suffered through several bouts of inconsistency. The first came at the end of the nonconference season when the Husker dropped matches to Utah, Stanford and Louisville — all ranked teams.

Cook said one of the biggest surprises is how well the players handled all of the inconsistencies and stuck with the long-term plan to keep getting better.

“I don't think I did a very good job coaching in the nonconference and managing how we were going to come up with a lineup and waiting for Lauren to come back” from back surgery, Cook said. “I've seen this team grow and get better every week that we've gone on. We expect that in Nebraska, but this team has really, really embraced it. … They've really stuck with it. They've all found their roles and embraced it and stuck with it.”