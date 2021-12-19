Nebraska volleyball proud of its accomplishments after overcoming early-season setbacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Listening to Lauren Stivrins talking about the roller coaster she experienced the past months, the magnitude of the moment hit Nicklin Hames.
The senior setter spent the past four years setting up Stivrins, a three-time All-American, and was overcome by emotion in the press conference when it hit her that Saturday night’s national championship was the end of that partnership.
“Sorry, I just think I realized when she was talking that I'm never going to get to play with her again probably,” Hames said while wiping her eyes. “So I'm a little sad.”
Emotions were high after the Huskers’ five-set loss to Wisconsin as they fell three points short in the final set. However, given everything Nebraska (26-8) experienced this year, including early-season setbacks, playing-time fluctuations and growing pains, to finish the season in the final left everyone feeling proud of the accomplishment and journey.
“I'm a very, very proud coach,” coach John Cook said. “These guys are going to own Nebraska with this effort, win or lose tonight. The Husker nation is really, really proud right now.”
This season started with a lot of promise and expectations as NU welcomed a top-ranked recruiting class, several members of which quickly gained prominent roles. Lexi Rodriguez won the starting libero job and established herself as the stalwart of the defense. Outside hitter Ally Batenhorst and opposites Lindsay Krause and Whitney Lauenstein each played significant minutes early in the season.
During the first month, Cook tinkered with the lineup trying to find the right combination of pin hitters. When the Big Ten season started, he eventually settled on one that featured two freshmen — Batenhorst and Krause. That left fifth-year senior outside hitter Lexi Sun on the bench, playing the role of super-sub or serving specialist.
As they figured out their best lineup, the Huskers had bouts of inconsistency. The first came at the end of the nonconference season, when they dropped matches to Utah, Stanford and Louisville — all ranked teams.
Cook said one of the biggest surprises was how well the players handled those inconsistencies, and stuck with the long-term plan to keep getting better.
“I don't think I did a very good job coaching in the nonconference and managing how we were going to come up with a lineup and waiting for Lauren to come back," Cook said. “I've seen this team grow and get better every week that we've gone on. We expect that in Nebraska, but this team has really, really embraced it. ... They've really stuck with it. They've all found their roles and embraced it and stuck with it.”
The Huskers got a boost early in the conference slate with the return of Stivrins, who recovered from offseason back surgery. The 6-foot-4 super senior provided a spark and the Huskers won their first 10 Big Ten matches.
Cook said when Stivrins was introduced in the starting lineup for the first time this season against Michigan on Oct. 1 was probably the loudest he ever heard the crowd at the Devaney Center.
“I think that's her legacy right there — her connection with our fan base, the Husker nation," he said. "The respect they have for her for who she is, what she's accomplished and what a great competitor she is.
“In Nebraska, they love players that work hard and compete hard, win or lose, and what they take the most pride in and I think that's Lauren's legacy.”
However, the winning streak was stopped by old nemesis Wisconsin, which swept NU for the fourth straight time. That loss was the second of five matches against ranked opponents. NU went 2-3 in that stretch and struggled to put sets away at Minnesota and Ohio State.
As a result, Cook inserted Sun back into the starting rotation and the Huskers returned to winning.
“The key is we've learned from those losses,” Cook said. “We've gotten better and improved as the season's gone on. We're playing three freshmen. They haven't been through this before. So we use it as learning experiences.”
Despite the midseason struggles, Nebraska had a chance to win the league title in the final week. However, Wisconsin bested NU again for its third straight Big Ten championship. The Huskers closed the regular season with a win against No. 6 Purdue to finish as conference runners-up.
Nebraska earned the No. 10 seed in the tournament and didn’t drop a set in its first three matches against Campbell, Florida State and Illinois. Nebraska lost its first set of the postseason against Texas on its home court, but won in four to advance to its fifth Final Four in seven years. At the end of that match, the television cameras captured Sun hugging junior outside hitter Madi Kubik and saying, “I’m so proud of you.”
Cook said Sun, who earned All-America honors for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, embraced her role and bought into the culture of we over me.
“Whether they're starters, nonstarters or whatever, this team has really, really embraced that,” he said. “They're all in it for each other. It's probably one of the reasons we're here (in the Final Four). You got to have that to get to this point. You can't be a fake team and get here.”
With 2021 finished, the Huskers could look quite different next year.
Nebraska is waiting for decisions from Hames and middle blockers Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach on whether they will take advantage of their extra year of eligibility. All three participated in Senior Day activities in November but haven't made official announcements about their future.
New faces will also be introduced. In January, the Huskers will add three freshmen — outside hitter Hayden Kubik, middle blocker Bekka Allick and defensive specialist Maisie Boesiger, as part of the No. 2 recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com. Also, 6-5, dual-sport athlete Maggie Mendelson will join the program in the summer.
If NU chooses, it could add more players from the transfer portal. Nebraska has been selective about bringing in upperclassmen, but has recently, including Caffey from Missouri.
“There are several players already, that if we were looking, we would recruit,” Cook said on his Nov. 30 radio show. “These are players that have started on other teams.”
The next step is to continue the growth that the Huskers saw into the 2022 campaign. More freshmen could be added to the mix as Kennedi Orr saw playing time early in the year and Rylee Gray redshirted. Cook said he was impressed with the rookies’ development and the role they played in NU’s success.
“They got to the national championship match and helped us get there,” Cook said. “We will see where they go from here. But you gotta be pretty impressed with their efforts, but they can get a lot better.”
The Huskers played the Nos. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds during their final three matches, winning two of those. During their tournament run, it appeared as if the pieces began to fit together and NU hit its stride.
“The last few weeks have been really exciting,” said Stivrins, who tied an NCAA record with 24 postseason matches. “It's been a lot of fun to compete with this team. That's obviously what got us here — how much we love each other and how much we love playing. It's been a joy to play with them. And I'm obviously not happy the way it ended, but I'm happy that we got to this point.”