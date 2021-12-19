Nebraska volleyball proud of its accomplishments after overcoming early-season setbacks

If NU chooses, it could add more players from the transfer portal. Nebraska has been selective about bringing in upperclassmen, but has recently, including Caffey from Missouri.

“There are several players already, that if we were looking, we would recruit,” Cook said on his Nov. 30 radio show. “These are players that have started on other teams.”

The next step is to continue the growth that the Huskers saw into the 2022 campaign. More freshmen could be added to the mix as Kennedi Orr saw playing time early in the year and Rylee Gray redshirted. Cook said he was impressed with the rookies’ development and the role they played in NU’s success.

“They got to the national championship match and helped us get there,” Cook said. “We will see where they go from here. But you gotta be pretty impressed with their efforts, but they can get a lot better.”

The Huskers played the Nos. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds during their final three matches, winning two of those. During their tournament run, it appeared as if the pieces began to fit together and NU hit its stride.