Nebraska volleyball releases 2021 schedule, season opener is Aug. 27

Gone are weekend getaways, back are multi-city road trips for the fall 2021 season. And perhaps most importantly, fans will return to fill the Devaney Center and other volleyball venues.

Nebraska released its volleyball schedule Friday, and the Big Ten reverted back to its normal scheduling after a year when teams played each other twice in one location because of COVID-19 precautions.

The Huskers will also welcome back former coach and player Dani Busboom Kelly and renew a couple of its biggest rivalries that were canceled this past season.

Nebraska’s nonconference schedule features three teams that made the NCAA tournament during the spring. The Huskers will play Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 8 before hosting Utah, which finished the year ranked No. 17.

Busboom Kelly will bring Louisville to Lincoln on Sept. 18 after the Cardinals reached the regional semifinals and ended the spring ranked No. 11.

And that doesn't include a road trip to the 2019 and 2018 national champion Stanford, which went 2-8 during the spring as the Cardinal dealt with a myriad of health issues and graduated a core that won three titles in four years.