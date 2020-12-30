Nebraska volleyball releases schedule; Season opener set for Jan. 22

A pair of matches against Iowa will be the only series in different venues as the Hawkeyes will host NU on Wednesday, March 17. Iowa will then travel to the Devaney Center three days later.

Most of the matches will be played Friday-Saturday, but the Huskers will play two Sunday matches against Minnesota and Ohio State. They will also host rival Penn State on April 1-2 (Thursday-Friday) during the last weekend of the regular season.

The key stretch for the Huskers will feature a series of weekends in February and March against Minnesota, at Wisconsin and at Illinois. Nebraska won five-set thrillers on the road against the Gophers and Illini last year. The Huskers went 0-3, including a season-ending loss in the Elite Eight, against the Badgers and haven’t won in Madison since 2013.

Several leagues, including the Big 12, Southeastern, American Athletic and Sun Belt conferences, already played matches during the fall. Those leagues followed a similar format with weekend doubleheaders in one location. The Big West, which includes Hawaii, and the Ivy League have already canceled their spring seasons.

The NCAA tournament, which starts on April 8, will also be different from years past with only 48 teams participating, which is 16 fewer than normal.