Nebraska volleyball releases schedule

LINCOLN — The Nebraska volleyball team finally knows its path to Omaha.

After the normal timing of the season was knocked off course because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten Conference released the 2021 scheduled Tuesday night.

The Huskers kick off their 2021 campaign at Indiana on January 22 and 23. The season will end with the Final Four at the CHI Health Center on April 22 and 24.

Each Big Ten team will play 22 league matches over 11 weeks with two matches against the same opponent each weekend. Except for one split series, they will play both matches in the same location to cut down on travel and enhance safety protocols.

Nebraska coach John Cook said he was excited to finally know the schedule after waiting seven more months than usual.

“The Big Ten and coaches worked hard to come up with a fair and competitive schedule for everyone,” Cook said in a release. “Playing the same team back to back will really bring out the best in teams and coaches.”

The Huskers will host Northwestern, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State. Nebraska has not made any statements about whether the home matches will be open to any fans at this point.