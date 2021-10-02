Nebraska volleyball 'royalty' to be honored during Michigan State game Sunday

Petit said that the fact that it took Noth, the first AVCA All-American at NU, seven years to be inducted into the Hall of Fame speaks to the deep bench of potential honorees.

“There are people that are three-time All-Americans that eventually will go in aren't there yet,” he said. “When you're in a program that has had this type of success. It is fun to see them.”

Because of the pandemic, last year’s Hall of Fame class induction was delayed for a year, which made Larson and Pettit wait a year.

For Larson, she’s getting used to delayed gratification. She had to wait an extra year for the pandemic as well as waiting for the 2020 Olympics and her wedding, which was in August. Larson said she’s learned to be patient and try to get better with every curve that’s come her way.

She spoke as a representative of the 2020 class along with Heisman winner Eric Crouch. Larson said amidst all of the big life events happening, she wanted to pause, enjoy the moment and take it all in.