Nebraska volleyball 'royalty' to be honored during Michigan State game

LINCOLN — Nebraska freshman Lindsay Krause wasn’t yet born when John Cook led the Huskers to a national championship in 2000 and then a return appearance to the Final Four the following season.
Yet the Omaha Skutt graduate still knows that it is a major deal when former players come back to be honored for their part in building the legacy of Nebraska volleyball.
Those first two teams coached by Cook will be honored Sunday afternoon when Nebraska hosts Michigan State at 3 p.m. at the Devaney Center.
“My dad and I were texting about it and he said that royalty is coming back this weekend,” Krause said. “It's super cool to have them back, and they can see the culture that they help build is still being carried on today.”
Sunday’s festivities will wrap up the Huskers’ Weekend of Champions festivities. On Friday, NU recognized the 1990 Final Four team and Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame inductees Cathy Noth, Terry Pettit and Jordan Larson, who was also recognized for her role in leading the United States to the Olympic gold medal this year.
The 2000 squad was Cook's first team at Nebraska and posted a perfect 34-0 season en route to the national championship. The 2001 team fell to Logan Tom and Stanford in the national semifinals to finish 31-2.
Ten members of those teams are expected to be in attendance. Cook said the ceremony won’t be a traditional reunion as the players from those teams have stayed involved in one another's lives and return to visit the program often.
“They're very close. They all come back here and hang out. They vacation together. They have babies the same week,” Cook said. “Those teams had everything, and it's cool to see how they stay connected.”
On Friday the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame welcomed 12 new members, including three associated with volleyball.
Noth, who was the first NU female student-athlete to have her jersey retired, was a member of the 2021 class. She said it meant a lot to her to share her ceremony with Pettit, who was her coach while she was at NU. She coached alongside him as an assistant from 1988-98.
She was a three-time Big Eight tournament MVP. Noth led Nebraska to its first-ever NCAA tournament berth in 1982. While the game has evolved, Noth still recognizes similar traits in Husker volleyball players from when she stepped on campus 40 years ago.
“There's more strength training, development and nutrition,” she said. “But every year, the Huskers get on the floor and I say, ‘Yep, those are Huskers.’ You can just tell by their build and tell by their fighting spirit.”
Pettit was a member of the 2020 class. The legendary coach built Nebraska volleyball into the power it is today and won the 1995 national championship. He said he was at the ceremony as much a fan as a participant as he watched almost all of the other inductees in all sports play during their prime.
Petit said that the fact that it took Noth, the first AVCA All-American at NU, seven years to be inducted into the hall of fame speaks to the deep bench of potential honorees.
“There are people that are three-time All-Americans that eventually will go in aren't there yet,” he said. “When you're in a program that has had this type of success. It is fun to see them.”
Because of the pandemic, last year’s hall of fame class induction was delayed, which made Larson and Pettit wait a year.
For Larson, she’s getting used to delayed gratification. She had to wait an extra year for the pandemic as well as waiting for the 2020 Olympics and her wedding, which was in August. Larson said she’s learned to be patient and try to get better with every curveball that’s come her way.
She spoke as a representative of the 2020 class along with Heisman winner Eric Crouch. Larson said amidst all of the big life events happening, she wanted to pause, enjoy the moment and take it all in.
“It's just quite an honor and something that a lot of people have come before me in order for me to have the platform and the stability that I've been able to have for a long period of time,” Larson said. “I’m so just grateful for that and it’s a surreal moment to be part of such a group.”
During Friday's match, Larson received an extended ovation as she wore her gold medal, the first won by the United States in volleyball. NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, who introduced Larson, called her the best volleyball player in the world.
Some of the current players said they wanted to make a good impression with Larson in the building, which they did in a sweep of Michigan, but they were glad to have so many past luminaries return to connect with the program.
“Our theme this year is ‘Roots Run Deep,’” senior captain Nicklin Hames said. “It's honoring those people who came before us and really trying to carry on that legacy, so it's really cool when they come back into the Devaney Center.”