Nebraska volleyball schedule full of nostalgia and tough tasks

Nebraska will welcome many familiar faces during its nonconference season this fall.

During the first month of the season, three former Husker assistant coaches will play in the Devaney Center as Kayla Banwarth (Ole Miss), Tyler Hildebrand (Long Beach State) and Craig Skinner (Kentucky) will face off against their former boss NU coach John Cook. Former Husker Callie Schwarzenbach will also return to her old stomping grounds after she transferred to Long Beach State.

In addition, NU will host Pepperdine during the first weekend as part of a tournament with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Tulsa. The Waves feature senior outside hitter Kayleigh Hames, the younger sister of NU setter Nicklin Hames.

While those matches will provide plenty of nostalgia and revisit former Huskers, NU’s main objective during the nonconference schedule is to prepare for another run at the Big Ten title and a national championship.

The nonconference slate will allow the Huskers a chance to build their identity during the first two weeks before more challenging final four matches that will prep them for the rigors of the Big Ten. The Huskers could be working in a new setter with sophomore Kennedi Orr, who, if healthy, will have the keys to the offense.

While the early nonconference schedule might lack some of the sizzle of previous years (like the VERT Challenge from 2015-17), the opponents won’t be cupcakes, as only three of the nine non-conference opponents (Tulsa, Loyola Marymount and Long Beach State) didn’t play in the NCAA tournament last year.

Kentucky looks different than the team that won the national championship in April 2021, but still should be a good road test for the Huskers. Ditto for Stanford, which didn’t make the second weekend of the tournament last season, but always plays NU tough.

Another example of the big picture preparations is altering the rotation in the annual in-state series with Creighton.

This year was the Huskers’ turn to host, but, with the Final Four scheduled for the CHI Health Center Arena, Cook flipped the site to play a potential top ten opponent at the site of the 2022 national championship.

The NU-CU match will also be televised nationally on FS1 on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

In the Big Ten portion of the schedule, Nebraska opens at home against Michigan State and its new coach Leah Johnson, who replaced long-time coach Cathy George. Speaking of new coaches, the Nittany Lions and new coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, who took over for the legendary coach Russ Rose, will travel to Devaney Center for the teams' only meeting this season.

Of the teams that finished in the top half of the Big Ten last season, Nebraska will face Minnesota, Penn State and Illinois just once this year. The Huskers get double matchups with Wisconsin, Purdue and Ohio State. Last season, NU swept Purdue but lost all three meetings with the Badgers and OSU.

The final two weeks of the season could determine NU’s hopes of unseating the Badgers as Big Ten champs. Starting November 13, NU will play at Ohio State, at Iowa, and then host Purdue, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Save for the Hawkeyes, that stretch should feature teams in the top of the Big Ten standings. If Nebraska continues its trend of peaking late in the season, the Huskers will benefit from playing their rivals for the league crown in late November.

After leaving the state just once in the first month of the season, the Huskers will play seven of their first 11 league games on the road. However, the travel-heavy opening part of the schedule will allow NU to play its final three conference matches at home.

Nebraska will open the Big Ten schedule with three weeks of Friday-Saturday doubleheaders, but it doesn’t play another one until the final week of the season. The Huskers only have three Wednesday matches, all on consecutive weeks starting Oct. 19 at Purdue and the following weeks at Wisconsin and hosting Indiana. The Huskers also have four Sunday contests – both matches against Northwestern, at Ohio State and against Purdue.