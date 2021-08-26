Nebraska volleyball season opener canceled due to COVID; Huskers will play twice this weekend

Nebraska volleyball's opening match of the season has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Huskers with two matches this weekend instead of three.

Friday's 11 a.m. match against Tulsa was canceled, presumably because of COVID issues in the Tulsa program as the Golden Hurricanes will no longer travel to Lincoln.

Nebraska will still play Colgate at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Kansas State at 4 p.m. Saturday. Kansas State and Colgate will now meet at 11 a.m. Friday.

Ticketholders for the canceled Tulsa match will be refunded at the end of the season to include any further cancellations.

