Nebraska volleyball sees difference between wins and losses; Hames OK after hit to head

“If we play like we've been training, which is what we did Sunday, then we're a pretty good team,” Cook said. “I think maybe competition brings out the best in this group, and we'll be having a lot of competition coming up here.”

Healthy Hames

Cook said Hames was not suffering any ill effects after taking a ball to the head during one of the final points of the match Sunday. Hames did not have to go through concussion protocol and was fortunate the ball glanced off her face and didn’t catch her square.

Had the Huskers needed to play a fourth set, Cook said Hames would have been back on the court.

Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said she felt bad because she knew Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy was going to hit crosscourt but she didn’t get the block in time. Stivrins was proud of Hames' fight as she stayed in the match and set her up for a kill on the next rally.

“She is a baller,” Stivrins said after Sunday’s match. “Oh my goodness. That girl will put her body through hell if it means getting the ball up. She is just one of the grittiest teammates I’ve ever had. I’m happy she’s on our side of the net.”

Poll survivor