Nebraska volleyball sees difference between wins and losses; Hames OK after hit to head

LINCOLN — Nebraska saw firsthand last weekend the truth behind coach John Cook’s mantra that matches are won and lost with serving and passing.
During a series split against No. 5 Minnesota, the Huskers hit .150 in a four-set loss and .300 in Sunday’s sweep. NU (6-1) didn’t allow any service aces by the Gophers in the rematch after giving up five Friday.
Cook compared the improvement to a football team rushing for 100 yards in one game and 300 in the next.
“It’s just a different mindset and we handled their servers really well,” he said. “It was good to see that, so they know they can do it against a good team and against good servers.”
A successful passing game can be fragile as it depends on everyone being locked in and playing aggressively. Cook said passing at a high level involves all six players working together, knowing who has which ball and communicating a lot.
As a result of the improved passing, the fourth-ranked Huskers also ran their offense at a higher level because junior setter Nicklin Hames wasn’t digging as many attacks. She led NU with 18 digs Friday, but only had eight Sunday, fourth-best for NU.
Cook wasn’t surprised by the sharp passing in the victory because he’s seen it in practice. He was unsure why that elite level hadn’t shown up too often in matches this season, but maybe playing a top-five team helped.
“If we play like we've been training, which is what we did Sunday, then we're a pretty good team,” Cook said. “I think maybe competition brings out the best in this group, and we'll be having a lot of competition coming up here.”
Healthy Hames
Cook said Hames was not suffering any ill effects after taking a ball to the head during one of the final points of the match Sunday. Hames did not have to go through concussion protocol and was fortunate the ball glanced off her face and didn’t catch her square.
Had the Huskers needed to play a fourth set, Cook said Hames would have been back on the court.
Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said she felt bad because she knew Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy was going to hit crosscourt but she didn’t get the block in time. Stivrins was proud of Hames' fight as she stayed in the match and set her up for a kill on the next rally.
“She is a baller,” Stivrins said after Sunday’s match. “Oh my goodness. That girl will put her body through hell if it means getting the ball up. She is just one of the grittiest teammates I’ve ever had. I’m happy she’s on our side of the net.”
Poll survivor
The Huskers stayed at No. 4 in this week’s AVCA coaches poll, which was released Monday. Minnesota remained fifth after the split series with NU.
The top seven spots remained unchanged. Wisconsin, Nebraska’s opponent this weekend, is still No. 1 with 51 of 60 first-place votes. Penn State fell two spots to No. 10 after losing to Ohio State, which enters the poll at No. 19. Purdue was the sixth Big Ten team ranked as it stayed at No. 11.
The bigger news happened at the bottom as Stanford fell out of the top 25 for the first time since the AVCA poll started in 1982. The Cardinal are 1-3 this year with six matches canceled, including two against Washington State this past weekend. Stanford is one spot from the rankings, 29 points behind No. 25 Missouri.
With the Cardinal unranked, Nebraska is now the only team that has been ranked in all 564 editions of the poll. During that time frame, the Huskers have been ranked in the top 10 for 508 weeks, which is more than 90%.
Cook said Stanford's fall out of the rankings isn’t a true measure of the two-time defending champions’ talent this year as they’ve dealt with injuries and COVID issues.
However, he’s proud the Huskers have remained in the rankings' exclusive club.
“One thing that we've always prided ourselves on in Nebraska is being consistently good," Cook said. "That goes to being a year-round program and developing athletes and playing at a high level all the time. There's a great sense of satisfaction that comes from knowing that you're good and consistently good over time. It's hard to do.”