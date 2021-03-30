 Skip to main content
Nebraska volleyball series against Penn State canceled
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska volleyball series against Penn State canceled

Nebraska volleyball's matches scheduled for Thursday and Friday against Penn State have been canceled.

The decision was "mutually agreed" to out of an "abundance of caution" related to COVID-19. This is the third time this season Nebraska has had a series canceled.

The matches between the No. 4 Huskers and No. 11 Nittany Lions were supposed to be the first volleyball matches with fans at the Devaney Center. They were also set to be the regular-season finale for Nebraska.

Now the Huskers have no matches on the schedule between now and the NCAA tournament, which begins April 14 in Omaha.

The 48-team NCAA tournament field will be announced Sunday at 3 p.m.

