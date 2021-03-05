Nebraska volleyball shakes off the rust and sweeps Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, ILL — It took Nebraska half a set to shake off the rust from a two-week layoff, but the fourth-ranked Huskers swept Illinois 25-23, 25-15, 25-22 Friday night.

Lexi Sun led the Huskers with 17 kills and a .342 hitting percentage. Meanwhile, the middles were also efficient as Lauren Stivrins recorded 10 kills at a .471 clip and Kayla Caffey added seven kills on 11 attacks. As a team, the Huskers hit .290. Madi Kubik finished with nine kills and a team-high 11 digs.

The Illinois block stifled Nebraska early as they led 15-12 in the first set. The Illini recorded four blocks and forced NU’s outsides to five kills and five errors on 18 attacks. After a media timeout, the Huskers ran off five straight points as Sun got into a rhythm with three kills and a block during that stretch.

Big Ten serving leader Taylor Kuper recorded her second ace to tie the set to tie the score at 22-all, but NU won three of the final four rallies to pull out the set, including Sun’s seventh kill of the set to end it.

The Huskers started quicker in the second set and led 9-4 after an ace serve from Nicklin Hames. Illinois got as close as 12-8, but the Huskers pulled away with a 6-1 run. Sun added three of her five kills in the set during the run and later added an ace. The Huskers hit .333 in the set.