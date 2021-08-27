Nebraska volleyball starts season by sweeping Colgate

LINCOLN — Nebraska didn't have any dominant individual efforts but instead relied on its collective talent to overwhelm Colgate for a 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 victory Friday night at the Devaney Center.

Senior Lexi Sun was the only Husker to record double-digit kills, with 10, but seven NU players tallied at least three kills. Callie Schwarzenbach had five kills on 10 swings to go with 10 blocks while Kayla Caffey terminated all three of her attacks.

Freshman setter Kennedi Orr finished with a double-double with 17 assists and 10 digs. Fellow freshman Lexi Rodriguez, who started at libero, added a team-high 15 digs.

Colgate (0-2) ended the match with more errors than kills (26-25).

Rodriguez and freshman Lindsay Krause earned the start in their first career matches. They didn’t wait long to make a mark on the match. Krause recorded a kill on her first swing of the match and tallied three blocks in the set. Rodriguez finished the set with five digs and four assists, the most for NU, including two backward over-the-head set to the pin for a kill.

The Huskers cruised in the set with an 8-0 run for an 18-8 lead.