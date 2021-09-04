Nebraska volleyball sweeps Arizona State to close out Ameritas Players Challenge

LINCOLN — No. 4 Nebraska put together its most complete effort of the young season to sweep Arizona State 25-20, 25-12, 25-22 Saturday evening at the Devaney Center.

Senior Lexi Sun led Nebraska with 14 kills, but the Huskers received outstanding efforts from their two freshmen outside hitters. Whitney Lauenstein finished with 11 kills and a .529 hitting percentage and Ally Batenhorst added nine kills at a .333 clip.

As a team, Nebraska hit .350. Its best performance in the first four matches of the season was .260 against Colgate.

Libero Lexi Rodriguez, middle blocker Kayla Caffey and setter Nicklin Hames were named to the all-tournament team for the Ameritas Players Challenge.

Nebraska jumped in front in the first set 10-8 after a 4-0 run that featured three freshmen, including a kill by Batenhorst, a block from Lauenstein and an ace from Rodriguez. Sun then took over as she had six kills on nine errorless swings.