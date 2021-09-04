Nebraska volleyball sweeps Arizona State to close out Ameritas Players Challenge

LINCOLN — No. 4 Nebraska put together its most complete effort of the young season to sweep Arizona State 25-20, 25-12, 25-22 Saturday evening at the Devaney Center.
Senior Lexi Sun led Nebraska with 14 kills, but the Huskers received outstanding efforts from their two freshmen outside hitters. Whitney Lauenstein finished with 11 kills and a .529 hitting percentage and Ally Batenhorst added nine kills at a .333 clip.
As a team, Nebraska hit .350. Its best performance in the first four matches of the season was .260 against Colgate.
Libero Lexi Rodriguez, middle blocker Kayla Caffey and setter Nicklin Hames were named to the all-tournament team for the Ameritas Players Challenge.
Nebraska jumped in front in the first set 10-8 after a 4-0 run that featured three freshmen, including a kill by Batenhorst, a block from Lauenstein and an ace from Rodriguez. Sun then took over as she had six kills on nine errorless swings.
Madi Kubik served a 7-0 run as the Huskers jumped out to an 8-1 run in the second set. During the next rotation, Nicklin Hames ran off eight straight points. Lauenstein recorded a kill on five of her seven swings in the set. The Huskers’ block came alive with five stuffs in the set after just one in the first. Arizona State finished with just six kills and seven hitting errors.
In the third set, Arizona State scored the first three points of the set. After seven ties, the Huskers finally took their first lead of the set at 21-20 after a Sun kill. Sun scored four of Nebraska’s final five points as Kenzie Knuckles added an ace.
Iman Isanovic led ASU with 14 kills. The Sun Devils hit .127.
