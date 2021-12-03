Nebraska volleyball sweeps Campbell in Huskers' NCAA tournament opener

“Our fans are awesome and they're very passionate and they're also very educated on what's going on,” Cook said. “I noticed that she got a great cheer and we have the best fans. Volleyball here is a state treasure. Our fans appreciate it and it means a lot to our players.”

Nebraska also imposed its will on Campbell with its defense. Lexi Rodriguez led NU with 10 digs as she set the freshman record for digs in a season during the match. With her third dig of the night, she passed Kenzie Knuckles’ mark of 444 set in 2019.

At the net, the Huskers won the blocking battle 10-5. Stivrins led the way with six blocks, while Caffey and Hames added three each. The Camels only amassed 20 kills, with no players accounting for more than four.

Junior outside hitter Lailah Green said the Huskers were very long and physical which threw off their attack.

“Their blocking is just impeccable,” Green said. “There's not much that we could do at the end, but I felt like we held on and we pushed a few points.”