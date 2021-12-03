Nebraska volleyball sweeps Campbell in Huskers' NCAA tournament opener

LINCOLN — There was no storybook ending for the small plucky underdog Friday night as the battle between David vs Goliath went Goliath’s way.
No. 10 seed Nebraska used its size and power advantage to sweep past Campbell in the first round of the NCAA tournament with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 victory.
The Huskers (22-7) used 10 blocks to limit Campbell to a -.022 hitting percentage while recording their best hitting percentage, .272, since Oct. 13 in the win.
“We were firing the ball around a little bit and we passed great tonight,” NU coach John Cook said. “We held him to a negative, so anytime you hold anybody to a negative hitting percentage your defensive has done a good job.”
As a result, NU will take on Florida State in the second round at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The Seminoles (20-9) made quick work against Kansas State earlier on Friday with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-17 win.
The Camels, whose tallest starter was 6-foot, made its NCAA tournament debut in front of a Devaney Center crowd of 7,884. Across the net, the Huskers’ starters lined up at 5-10, 6-0, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and 6-4. The Huskers exploited their size advantage by utilizing their middle blockers early and often. Lauren Stivrins finished with a match-high nine kills on a .412 hitting percentage. Kayla Caffey, who added seven kills on 14 attacks in just over two sets of action, said she didn’t expect such a workload, but the quick attacks were working between her and setter Nicklin Hames.
Stivrins said Campbell (21-10) liked to defend middle attacks one-on-one, which opened up shots for her and Caffey.
“We knew that if we were to hit angles that we'd be successful in the middle,” the 6-foot-4 senior said. “Obviously, they're a little bit smaller than we are. So just hitting high-line on the slides was working for both of us tonight.”
The other part of Nebraska’s efficient attack was their solid passing. Cook only recalled a few missed passes during the match as the Huskers gave up just one Campbell ace. As a result, they stayed in system and helped Nicklin Hames distribute 37 assists.
“We were putting the ball in a really good spot,” Cook said.
No one reached double-digit kills, but 10 different players contributed to Huskers' 44 kills.
Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik added seven, while Lindsay Krause finished with five kills at a .444 clip. Defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles tallied four kills on five swings. Lexi Sun and Ally Batenhorst each recorded 3 kills, while Hames, Whitney Lauenstein and Callie Schwarzenbach had 2 apiece.
Schwarzenbach, who has only played sparingly in the past month and half, received a hearty welcome when she checked into the match during the third set. On her second play, she recorded a kill on a slide attack, which brought the fans to their feet.
“Our fans are awesome and they're very passionate and they're also very educated on what's going on,” Cook said. “I noticed that she got a great cheer and we have the best fans. Volleyball here is a state treasure. Our fans appreciate it and it means a lot to our players.”
Nebraska also imposed its will on Campbell with its defense. Lexi Rodriguez led NU with 10 digs as she set the freshman record for digs in a season during the match. With her third dig of the night, she passed Kenzie Knuckles’ mark of 444 set in 2019.
At the net, the Huskers won the blocking battle 10-5. Stivrins led the way with six blocks, while Caffey and Hames added three each. The Camels only amassed 20 kills, with no players accounting for more than four.
Junior outside hitter Lailah Green said the Huskers were very long and physical which threw off their attack.
“Their blocking is just impeccable,” Green said. “There's not much that we could do at the end, but I felt like we held on and we pushed a few points.”
Campbell coach Greg Goral said he appreciated the atmosphere and was glad that his team could make their NCAA debut in Nebraska. He said the Camels played their hearts out, but weren’t consistent enough and just ran into a defensive juggernaut.
“It was a great experience,” he said. “If we were going to go somewhere for our first-ever, NCAA tournament appearance, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else than somewhere where they truly appreciate volleyball. To have 7,000 fans cheering when you do something well, regardless of the team, is a great feeling.”
Saturday night will mark the final match in the Devaney Center for the season as the winner will advance to the regional round in Austin, Texas.
For Stivrins, the match will be the culmination of her six years of calling the Devaney her home court.
“It's been a long time here and it's been really amazing,” Stivrins said. “I am definitely sad to be leaving, but it had to happen eventually – six years later – I guess tomorrow will be that day. It'll be nice to have family and friends and the fans to see me off.”