Nebraska volleyball sweeps Florida State in second round of NCAA tournament

LINCOLN — Nebraska closed out its home season in strong fashion by sweeping Florida State 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 Saturday night at the Devaney Center in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The 10th-seeded Huskers advanced to the regional round for the 10th straight year. They will travel to the Austin region where they will face Illinois, which eliminated the defending national champion, No. 7 Kentucky, 25-22, 20-25, 25-10, 25-21 on Saturday. NU swept both its matches this season against the Illini, who are coached by former Nebraska assistant Chris Tamas.

Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik paced the Huskers with 12 kills to go with 15 digs. Freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst added 11 kills at a .308 clip. NU’s middles had another strong showing as Lauren Strivrins tallied 10 kills and four blocks while Kayla Caffey had nine kills and five blocks. Freshman Lindsay Krause recorded eight kills and four blocks.

Lexi Rodriguez finished with 18 digs and six assists, while Nicklin Hames had a double-double with 39 assists and 12 digs.