Nebraska volleyball sweeps Florida State in second round of NCAA tournament

LINCOLN — Nebraska closed out its home season in strong fashion by sweeping Florida State 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 Saturday night at the Devaney Center in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The 10th-seeded Huskers advanced to the regional round for the 10th straight year. They will travel to the Austin region where they will face Illinois, which eliminated the defending national champion, No. 7 Kentucky, 25-22, 20-25, 25-10, 25-21 on Saturday. NU swept both its matches this season against the Illini, who are coached by former Nebraska assistant Chris Tamas.
Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik paced the Huskers with 12 kills to go with 15 digs. Freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst added 11 kills at a .308 clip. NU’s middles had another strong showing as Lauren Strivrins tallied 10 kills and four blocks while Kayla Caffey had nine kills and five blocks. Freshman Lindsay Krause recorded eight kills and four blocks.
Lexi Rodriguez finished with 18 digs and six assists, while Nicklin Hames had a double-double with 39 assists and 12 digs.
NU (23-7) started the match clean and didn’t record a hitting error during its first 29 attacks. The Huskers recorded 11 kills during that stretch for a 16-11 lead. Batenhorst led the way late with two kills and a block during a 5-0 NU run. She hit six kills on nine swings in the set to go with two blocks.
The Huskers jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the second set after a 5-0 run, including two blocks by Stivrins and Krause. The Seminoles closed to 7-6, but NU responded with four straight points. Again, Florida State dug back to 12-10, but the Huskers pulled away by winning six of the next eight points. After three straight errors on set point, Krause ended it with her sixth kill of the set.
Florida State (20-10) took a 4-1 lead in the third set, but the Huskers rallied with a 9-1 run that included five kills by Stivrins. FSU’s only point in that stretch came on an NU’s service error. The Seminoles got as close as 13-11 when Knuckles served four points including an ace to pull away.
