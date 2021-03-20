Nebraska volleyball sweeps Iowa giving coach John Cook his 600th win with Huskers

It’s officially Jazz Sweet time for Nebraska.

After struggling most of the season, the senior opposite hitter played her best match of the season with 12 kills on a .733 hitting percentage as the Huskers swept Iowa, 25-14 25-20, 25-13 Saturday night at the Devaney Center.

The strong play from Sweet is encouraging for NU after her main competition at the position, Riley Zuhn was ruled out for the year with a foot injury. Zuhn’s injury leaves Nebraska without any available subs at outside hitter.

Zuhn started 10 times this year but had struggled after a solid start to the season. The sophomore outside hitter was averaging 1.36 kills per set on a .123 hitting percentage with 0.61 blocks per set.

Sweet’s solid outing backed up a good performance on Wednesday against Iowa, where she had played well in a midweek match against the Hawkeyes with seven kills at a .417 clip.

Also, defensive specialists Emma Gabel and Hayley Densberger were not at the arena because of contract tracing. With those players unavailable, NU only had three players on the bench: middle blockers Kayla Caffey and Kalynn Meyer and setter Anni Evans.

