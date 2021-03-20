Nebraska volleyball sweeps Iowa giving coach John Cook his 600th win with Huskers

It’s officially Jazz Sweet time for Nebraska.
After struggling most of the season, the senior opposite hitter played her best match of the season with 12 kills on a .733 hitting percentage as the Huskers swept Iowa, 25-14 25-20, 25-13 Saturday night at the Devaney Center.
The strong play from Sweet is encouraging for NU after her main competition at the position, Riley Zuhn was ruled out for the year with a foot injury. Zuhn’s injury leaves Nebraska without any available subs at outside hitter.
Zuhn started 10 times this year but had struggled after a solid start to the season. The sophomore outside hitter was averaging 1.36 kills per set on a .123 hitting percentage with 0.61 blocks per set.
Sweet’s solid outing backed up a good performance on Wednesday against Iowa, where she had played well in a midweek match against the Hawkeyes with seven kills at a .417 clip.
Also, defensive specialists Emma Gabel and Hayley Densberger were not at the arena because of contract tracing. With those players unavailable, NU only had three players on the bench: middle blockers Kayla Caffey and Kalynn Meyer and setter Anni Evans.
The match started sloppy with the teams combining for seven errors on the first eight rallies. In fact, Iowa scored the first four points on a service error and three NU hitting errors, two of which came on blocks.
Iowa led 6-4 after an ace from Courtney Buzzerio, but the Huskers tightened up their play and went on to hit .444 in the set and didn’t commit another error. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes (3-13) finished the set with seven kills and nine errors.
The Huskers (12-1) dominated the first part of the second set as it led 13-5 while hitting .556 while Iowa had six hitting errors. However, the Hawkeyes regrouped and cut the deficit to as little as 22-20, but NU scored the final three points of the set.
The third set started fast again for the Huskers as they recorded 10 kills on their first 12 attacks as part of a 15-5 lead. NU hit .533 in the set with just one error.
Iowa finished the match hitting .013 with no player recording more than five kills.
The victory gave John Cook his 600th win in his 21 years as coach at Nebraska. His overall record in 28 years is 761-156. Terry Pettit won 694 matches in his 23 guiding NU.
