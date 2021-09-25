Nebraska volleyball sweeps Iowa to start Big Ten play 2-0

Nebraska hit .267 compared to .216 for Iowa and beat the Hawkeyes in every major statistical category except for blocks, in which the teams tied with six. The second and third sets on Saturday may have been too close for comfort, but the Huskers outplayed the Hawkeyes in the critical moments to get the sweep.

“I’m really proud of us in the way that we can keep composure when things get tight and that we can just find a way to get kills and win a match,” Kubik said.

Kubik, who had nine kills in the third set, led both teams with 15 total kills, 14 digs and 16.5 points. She led the Huskers in attacks with 37 and tied for the team-lead in blocks with three. She also led the Huskers in errors with eight and hit just 0.189 but had a kill percentage of 0.405.

Lexi Sun, a third-team All American last season, did not start for the second straight match and entered the game for the first time in the third set. She provided a spark with three kills and an ace. Head coach John Cook said the other outside hitters had performed better than Sun in practice, but she is “slowly turning it up.”