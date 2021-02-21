Nebraska volleyball sweeps Minnesota as Lexi Sun, Madi Kubik earn double-doubles

“I think that it makes sure that every single hitter is involved in the offense so it doesn’t eliminate other people and make the blockers come out to the outside,” Sun said. “It's night and day. Everyone was able to attack today based on our passing.”

Middle blockers Lauren Stivrins and Kayla Caffey were also beneficiaries as they combined for 15 kills on 31 swings. Madi Kubik also had a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs.

The Huskers also brought more energy and urgency from the first serve, which was evident immediately as the Huskers scored the first three points of the match as they jumped out to a 5-1 lead.

NU carried the momentum into the second set never trailed. After being outscored 7-3 and 8-2 to start the first two sets on Friday, the Huskers have jumped out to leads of 8-2 and 7-3 today.

The Huskers’ offense was at its peak in the second set as they hit .433 with 14 kills and just one error. Keonelei Akana, who had two aces, closed out the set by serving the final five points.

Stivrins said all the players talked about entering the rematch with a different mindset to make sure a performance like Friday wouldn’t happen again.