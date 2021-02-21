Nebraska volleyball sweeps Minnesota as Lexi Sun, Madi Kubik earn double-doubles

LINCOLN — The setting, uniforms and the opponent were all the same, but fourth-ranked Nebraska looked like a completely different volleyball team Sunday afternoon.
After playing on their heels for most of Friday’s four-set loss to No. 5 Minnesota, the Huskers attacked early and easily won the rematch 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 at the Devaney Center.
Nebraska coach John Cook said the Huskers (7-1) played their best match of the season against the Gophers.
“We were a completely different team today,” Cook said. “We got (setter) Nicklin (Hames) the ball and we were able to run our offense. Today, you got to see what we've been looking like in practice.”
The loss was the first of the year for Minnesota (9-1) and snapped a 12-match road winning streak.
The biggest area of improvement for NU was its serve receive and passing game. Minnesota failed to record an ace on Sunday after six on Friday. The better passing also gave Hames more options to set and nullified the Gophers block, which set a Devaney Center record of 20 in the first match. But Minnesota had just four blocks Sunday.
As a result of the better passing, the Huskers’ offense hit .300. Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun finished with a team-high 12 kills on a .321 hitting percentage. But when she wasn’t attacking, Sun was passing well as she also had a team-best 13 digs.
“I think that it makes sure that every single hitter is involved in the offense so it doesn’t eliminate other people and make the blockers come out to the outside,” Sun said. “It's night and day. Everyone was able to attack today based on our passing.”
Middle blockers Lauren Stivrins and Kayla Caffey were also beneficiaries as they combined for 15 kills on 31 swings. Madi Kubik also had a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs.
The Huskers also brought more energy and urgency from the first serve, which was evident immediately as the Huskers scored the first three points of the match as they jumped out to a 5-1 lead.
NU carried the momentum into the second set never trailed. After being outscored 7-3 and 8-2 to start the first two sets on Friday, the Huskers have jumped out to leads of 8-2 and 7-3 today.
The Huskers’ offense was at its peak in the second set as they hit .433 with 14 kills and just one error. Keonelei Akana, who had two aces, closed out the set by serving the final five points.
Stivrins said all the players talked about entering the rematch with a different mindset to make sure a performance like Friday wouldn’t happen again.
In another change from Friday, the Huskers switched their starting rotation. Hames began in the front left and next to Stivrins. Usually, Hames begins in the front right and is the first to serve, while Stivrins heads to the bench while her spot is in the back row.
“I think that we kind of needed a little jumpstart,” Stivrins said. “Just to see how the team was able to play from the very first point today, it was really really cool. I don't think that's anything that I did and I don't think that's anything like starting in that rotation. I just think that was everyone kind of coming in and getting after it.”
Cook said the rotation switch gave the Huskers a better floor defense to handle serves from CC McGraw, who tallied 23 points while serving in the first match. It also lined up either Sun or Riley Zuhn against Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy for five of the six rotations.
Samedy finished with just 12 kills on a .135 hitting percentage, a sharp contrast to her 27-kill at a .379 clip on Friday.
“We did a nice job on her tonight and was the key to the match,” Cook said. “She’s a heck of a player.”
As a team, the Gophers hit just .153. Freshman Taylor Landfair led the way with 14 kills. Minnesota was without outside hitter Adanna Rollins, who was out for non-COVID medical reasons.
The Gophers finished with 19 attack errors, eight service errors and two blocking errors.
“I thought we were uncharacteristically high-error in a few phases of the game,” Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon said. “We hit a few out tonight and that’s not usually the way we play. By the time you hit a few out and serve a few out and all of a sudden it gets a lot harder against a team that was playing as well as Nebraska did.”
The Gophers played tougher in the third set and took their first lead of the match at 7-6. No team led by more than three the rest of the way.
Nebraska had a scare late after Hames was hit in the head by the ball trying to dig an attack from Samedy. She stayed in the match and set up Stivrins on a kill on the next point, but then NU used a double sub to bring in Anni Evans and Jazz Sweet. Evans notched assists on the next two rallies on Sun kills to close out the sweep.
The win came at a crucial time for the Huskers. After suffering their first loss of the year on Friday, NU travels to No. 1 Wisconsin this weekend. Cook said the Huskers are in a much better position after putting together their best match of the year.
“Minnesota knocked us down and we got back up and fought back,” Cook said. “I thought we played really well today so that's a good sign we needed. When we play some of the other teams we've been playing, we can get by with our talents and not having a sense of urgency on every point. When you play Minnesota and some of these other teams, you have to have such a sense of urgency on every point.”