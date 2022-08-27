Nebraska volleyball sweeps Pepperdine, finishes weekend 3-0

LINCOLN — The first weekend of the volleyball season finished with three sweeps for top-ranked Nebraska.

But after the Huskers beat Pepperdine 26-24, 25-19, 25-22 Saturday at the Devaney Center, coach John Cook said he would have liked to see the Huskers play better against the Waves. Still, he got a good taste of his team's potential.

“We know we’re (good) serve, block and defense,” Cook said. “We just have to be a better side-out team, and part of that will be passing and setting. Because we got players that can kill the ball.”

Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 11 kills, Lindsay Krause had nine and Whitney Lauenstein eight. Kaitlyn Hord was named the MVP of the Ameritas Players Challenge. Also making the all-tournament team were Lexi Rodriguez, Lauenstein and Kubik.

Hord's block on match point game her six for the night.

Nebraska topped Pepperdine 38-28 in kills but the Huskers' .120 hitting percentage was their lowest of the weekend. Nebraska also had 10 service errors but held Pepperdine to .009 hitting.

After a strong start to the first set with a 6-1 lead, Nebraska had a stretch where it struggled with serve and serve-receive, allowing Pepperdine to earn a set point with a 24-23 lead.

But Nebraska rallied with a 3-0 run to win the set, despite finishing with six service errors and no aces.

“I thought we weathered the storm and made a nice comeback in set one,” Cook said.

Lauenstein had four kills in a second set that went much smoother for the Huskers.

In the third set, Pepperdine had a lead again before Nebraska won nine of 11 rallies for a 17-14 lead then finished off the sweep.

The match was also a chance for sisters Nicklin Hames (Nebraska) and Kayleigh Hames (Pepperdine) to play against each other. Nicklin had 12 digs and Kayleigh had seven.

When the Pepperdine lineup was introduced, the fans cheered a little more for Kayleigh. That caused big sister to get emotional.

“This place is just so special to me, and for them to cheer for her like that, that was really cool,” Nicklin Hames said. “I don’t think I’ll ever forget that moment.”

The sisters who grew up in Maryville, Tennessee, with both parents as volleyball coaches spent a few moments together before warmups, and took a photo together.

“It was just really cool to see her here in the Devaney Center, and for everyone to cheer for her like they did,” Nicklin Hames said. “It was a pretty surreal moment. And it being my last year it still brings tears to my eyes thinking about it.”

Their parents and about eight other family members were at the match.

“It’s her last year, too, so just for us to be able to have this moment we can always look back on it and it was a really cool experience for my family as well, they got to see both of us play at once,” Nicklin Hames said. “You don’t get a lot of that, because they’re in California and we’re here. So just to have us all together in one gym is pretty cool.”

Nebraska, which plays each of its first eight matches of the season in either Lincoln or Omaha, hosts Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

Pepperdine (2-1) ........... 24 19 22

At Nebraska (3-0) ......... 26 25 25

PU (kills-aces-blocks): Ahrens 9-0-2, Chillingworth 8-0-1, Hellmuth 7-0-5, Brown 2-2-3, Polk 2-0-8, Zelaya 0-0-1, Shimaitis 0-0-1. Totals: 28-2-21.

NU: Kubik 11-1-2, Krause 9-0-0, Lauenstein 8-0-3, Allick 5-0-4, Hord 3-0-6, Orr 2-0-5. Totals: 38-1-20.