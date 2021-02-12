Nebraska volleyball sweeps Rutgers for ninth straight time

Nebraska volleyball swept Rutgers 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 for the Huskers' ninth straight sweep of the Scarlet Knights.

The Huskers have swept the Scarlet Knights in every match between the two teams with the exception of the first one in 1978.

Lexi Sun had four kills in Nebraska's final five points as the Huskers won the first set. NU hit .256, while RU hit .171.

The Scarlet Knights took an early lead in the second set with the largest gap being 11-4. But then Emma Gabel checked in for Nebraska, and the Huskers rallied to take the set.

Nebraska scored the five straight points to pull ahead of Rutgers and take the final set.

Sun led NU with 17 kills, while Lauren Stivrins had 11. Nicklin Hames recorded 37 assists. Four Huskers served aces.

Nebraska and Rutgers series will continue Saturday at 3 p.m.