Nebraska volleyball sweeps Rutgers; 'Our serving just dictated the whole match,' John Cook says

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — In the time its offense took to get warmed up, Nebraska kept Rutgers at bay with a strong serve game.

The 10th-ranked Huskers tied a season high with 10 aces, led by three from junior Kenzie Knuckles, to defeat Rutgers 25-19, 25-9, 25-12 Sunday afternoon in front of 1,903 fans at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

NU (12-3, 6-0 Big Ten) struggled to attack in the first set with nine errors, but countered with five aces, including back-to-back points from Knuckles to end the set. Sunday's serving performance followed up on eight aces in a four-set win against No. 13 Penn State on Friday.

“‘As the match went on, we got better and I just thought our serving just dictated the whole match,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “We're feeling good about our serving. This weekend, on the road, we really attacked with our serve, which really helps our blocking defense.”

Against Rutgers, six Huskers recorded an ace as sophomore Anni Evans and freshman Lexi Rodriguez each added two. Meanwhile, NU was aced just one while Rutgers (8-9, 0-6) had seven service errors.

The Huskers’ slow start allowed the Scarlet Knights to hang around early and trim NU's lead to 17-16 in the first set. But the Huskers closed with an 8-3 run that included three aces.