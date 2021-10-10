Nebraska volleyball sweeps Rutgers with boost from strong serving

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — In the time it took its offense to get warmed up, Nebraska kept Rutgers at bay with strong serving.

The 10th-ranked Huskers tied a season high with 10 aces, led by three from Kenzie Knuckles, to defeat Rutgers 25-19, 25-9, 25-12 Sunday afternoon at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez anchored the defense with 17 digs as NU allowed just one service ace, while Rutgers had seven service errors.

The Huskers improved their attack each set. After hitting just .114 in the first set, they close the third set with a .467 efficiency.

Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik led NU with 11 kills, while freshman opposite Lindsay Krause added nine at a .421 clip.

The Huskers led the entire first set, but Rutgers closed to 17-16 before they pulled away late. NU struggled to attack in the first set with nine errors, but it was saved at the service line with five aces, including the three from Knuckles. Meanwhile, Rutgers didn’t record an ace and had four service errors.

NU controlled the second set with a 15-2 run after splitting the first four points. The Huskers added four more aces and blocks, while Rutgers recorded just four kills as it hit -.114 with eight errors.