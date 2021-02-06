 Skip to main content
Nebraska volleyball sweeps weekend series with Maryland
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska volleyball sweeps weekend series with Maryland

  Updated
Lexi Sun

Nebraska's Lexi Sun reaches up to hit the ball as Maryland's Rainelle Jones attempts to block.

 SAVANNAH HAM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Nebraska played its best offensive match of the year to sweep Maryland 25-14, 25-21, 25-18 Saturday night at the Devaney Center.

Sophomores Madi Kubik and Riley Zuhn led the way with 12 and 11 kills, respectively, as the fourth-ranked Huskers hit a season-best .341 for the match.

All five of Nebraska’s attackers finished with at least eight kills, while the Huskers also recorded eight ace services and seven errors.

Kenzie Knuckles

Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles serves the ball as her teammates watch from behind her.

Junior setter Nicklin Hames finished with a double-double: 29 assists and a team-high 10 digs.

NU (4-0) started quickly with the first three points of the first set as Lexi Sun, Kayla Caffey and Zuhn recorded kills. The Terrapins (0-6) closed to 14-11 after three straight points, but then Zuhn took over with four kills over the next seven rallies as the Huskers closed the set with an 11-3 run.

Zuhn had six kills on seven swings in the set to pace the offense. The Huskers added three ace serves, of which two came during the decisive run. Maryland struggled to find a rhythm in the first set and ended up with seven kills, only one of which came from its middle blockers, and seven errors in the first set.

The Terrapins cleaned up their attack in the second set and led 10-8. Maryland held a lead as late as 18-17 before the Huskers went on a 3-0 run. Kubik, who had seven kills in the set, and Lauren Stivrins each had two kills during an 8-3 run to close out the set.

The Huskers ran away in the third set with an 8-0 run, which gave them a 14-5 lead. Maryland never got closer than six points the rest of the set.

NU limited Maryland to hitting .171 as Erika Pritchard paced the Terrapins with 10 kills.

