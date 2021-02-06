Nebraska volleyball sweeps weekend series with Maryland

LINCOLN — Nebraska played its best offensive match of the year to sweep Maryland 25-14, 25-21, 25-18 Saturday night at the Devaney Center.

Sophomores Madi Kubik and Riley Zuhn led the way with 12 and 11 kills, respectively, as the fourth-ranked Huskers hit a season-best .341 for the match.

All five of Nebraska’s attackers finished with at least eight kills, while the Huskers also recorded eight ace services and seven errors.

Junior setter Nicklin Hames finished with a double-double: 29 assists and a team-high 10 digs.

NU (4-0) started quickly with the first three points of the first set as Lexi Sun, Kayla Caffey and Zuhn recorded kills. The Terrapins (0-6) closed to 14-11 after three straight points, but then Zuhn took over with four kills over the next seven rallies as the Huskers closed the set with an 11-3 run.

Zuhn had six kills on seven swings in the set to pace the offense. The Huskers added three ace serves, of which two came during the decisive run. Maryland struggled to find a rhythm in the first set and ended up with seven kills, only one of which came from its middle blockers, and seven errors in the first set.