Nebraska volleyball team honored for runner-up finish in national championship game

The Huskers lose to Wisconsin in five sets on Saturday.
The Nebraska volleyball team was honored for its national runner-up finish at the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio, during halftime of the Husker women's basketball game against Drake on Sunday.
The volleyball players were introduced one-by-one, preceded by a clip of coach John Cook talking about the team at a postgame press conference Saturday night.
Athletic Director Trev Alberts spoke and congratulated defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles and middle blocker Kayla Caffey on graduating this weekend. University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green and President Ted Carter presented John Cook with the national runner-up trophy, and the team left the court to a chorus of "Go Big Red" chants.
Photos: Nebraska vs Wisconsin for the NCAA volleyball national championship
Nebraska players hug after they lost the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles hugs Lexi Rodriguez after they lost the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik (left) and Kayla Caffey celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins spikes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez passes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames dives for the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (center) and Lauren Stivrins (right) try to block a spike by Wisconsin's Julia Orzol during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins high-fives a fan before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska cheer team member Logan Larsen cheers before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska cheerleaders get the crowd going before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey high-fives a fan before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Wisconsin fans wait outside before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska ad Wisconsin fans wait outside before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke holds celebrates with her teammates after they defeated Nebraska in the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey celebrates a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana tries to hit the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey spikes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana (left) and Kenzie Knuckles try to dig the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana (left) and Kenzie Knuckles try to dig the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (center) and Madi Kubik (right) try to block a spike from Wisconsin's Dana Rettke during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (left) blocks Nebraska's Nicklin Hames during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Devyn Robinson (left) and Julia Orzol (center) block a spike from Nebraska's Kayla Caffey during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (left) tries to block Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins goes for a spike during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause sits on the bench during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst celebrates a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst (left) and Nicklin Hames celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles runs back to serve after she got an ace during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause spikes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins celebrates a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball while Wisconsin's Devyn Robinson gets ready to block during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Head Coach John Cook speaks to his players during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Associate Head Coach Tyler Hildebrand reacts to a call during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska plays Wisconsin in the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez (left) and Ally Batenhorst celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kennedi Orr (left) and Anni Evans celebrate during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause (center right) hugs Lauren Stivrins after scoring a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik chases a ball out of bounds during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik chases a ball out of bounds during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fans holds up a sign during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players react after a long volley to win Set 4 during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik goes to pass the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames goes to pass the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik sings the national anthem before the championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins celebrates a point with her teammates during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause celebrates a point with her teammates during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Head Coach John Cook calls a timeout during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles takes a breath before serving during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey celebrates a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (left) and Lauren Stivrins try to block a spike from Wisconsin's Grace Loberg during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan holds a sign during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause (left) and Lauren Stivrins try to block a spike from Wisconsin's Grace Loberg during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause spikes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles celebrates a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Head Coach John Cook (left) stands with Associate Head Coach Tyler Hildebrand before the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
