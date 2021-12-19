 Skip to main content
Nebraska volleyball team honored for runner-up finish in national championship game
The Huskers lose to Wisconsin in five sets on Saturday.

The Nebraska volleyball team was honored for its national runner-up finish at the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio, during halftime of the Husker women's basketball game against Drake on Sunday. 

The volleyball players were introduced one-by-one, preceded by a clip of coach John Cook talking about the team at a postgame press conference Saturday night.

Athletic Director Trev Alberts spoke and congratulated defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles and middle blocker Kayla Caffey on graduating this weekend. University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green and President Ted Carter presented John Cook with the national runner-up trophy, and the team left the court to a chorus of "Go Big Red" chants. ​

