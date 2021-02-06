Nebraska volleyball uses balanced attack to finish weekend sweep of Maryland

Stivrins, who recorded Nebraska’s fifth-best attack percentage in the rally-scoring era at .850 on Friday, finished with just eight kills and two blocks. Outside hitter Lexi Sun also had eight kills to go with eight digs and two aces.

Junior Kayla Caffey added eight kills at a .538 clip and was in on five of the Huskers' seven blocks. Cook said the 6-foot middle blocker made great strides since she transferred from Missouri last year.

“She gets better every match, every week playing in our system. Her blocking is really improving,” he said. “It’s great to see her see results from her hard work. She had to make a lot of changes to what she’s done in the past and what we do here.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska (4-0) kept the Terrapins’ attack at bay with solid serving and a scrambling defense. The Huskers finished with eight ace serves, including three from Kubik.

Kubik said they noticed a difference in Friday’s match after not serving aggressively in the first two sets, and then altered their mindset during the final two sets and tried to carry it over to the rematch.

“We wanted to go back there being confident and trusting our training and going after them as coach says mano-a-mano,” Kubik said. “It’s personal, go after them and ace them.”