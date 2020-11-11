Nebraska volleyball will host Red-White scrimmage on Thursday

In a typical year, Nebraska would be in the thick of Big Ten play in mid-November. Vying for a conference title and eying another run at the Final Four.

Though the NCAA volleyball season was moved to spring due to the pandemic, fans will at least get an early glimpse of the Huskers.

NU will hold its Red-White scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Devaney Center. The scrimmage is closed to the public but will be streamed on Huskers.com, Twitter and Facebook.

Nebraska, which reached its eighth straight regional final and finished 28-5 last year, returns All-Americans Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun. Regulars Nicklin Hames — an honorable mention All-American — Kenzie Knuckles, Madi Kubik — Big Ten freshman of the year — Jazz Sweet and Callie Schwarzenbach are also back.

And it will be the first glimpse of freshmen Kalynn Meyer from Superior, Anni Evans from Waverly and Keonilei Akana as well as Missouri transfer Kayla Caffey.

John Cook through the years