 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska volleyball will play exhibition match against Kansas in Grand Island

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska volleyball will play a spring match against Kansas at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center on Saturday, April 23.

The Huskers last played in Grand Island in the 2015 spring season, sweeping Kansas State in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,006. NU also played at the Heartland Events Center in 2011, topping Wichita State in five sets.

This year's match is set to begin at 5 p.m. with doors opening 90 minutes before first serve. After the match, the Huskers will also sign autographs.

Tickets will go on sale through Etix and at the Heartland Events Center box office at 10 a.m. March 10. All tickets will be reserved at $10 with a handling charge on tickets purchased from Etix. No tickets will be sold through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics torch relay starts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert