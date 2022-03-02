Nebraska volleyball will play exhibition match against Kansas in Grand Island

Nebraska volleyball will play a spring match against Kansas at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center on Saturday, April 23.

The Huskers last played in Grand Island in the 2015 spring season, sweeping Kansas State in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,006. NU also played at the Heartland Events Center in 2011, topping Wichita State in five sets.

This year's match is set to begin at 5 p.m. with doors opening 90 minutes before first serve. After the match, the Huskers will also sign autographs.

Tickets will go on sale through Etix and at the Heartland Events Center box office at 10 a.m. March 10. All tickets will be reserved at $10 with a handling charge on tickets purchased from Etix. No tickets will be sold through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.