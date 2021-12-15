Nebraska volleyball's back-row defense will have work cut out for it against Pitt

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They’re called the Legion of Boom.
That’s the nickname the Nebraska assistant coaches gave to its trio of back-row players — freshman Lexi Rodriguez, sophomore Keonilei Akana and junior Kenzie Knuckles — for their diving digs, solid passing and determination to not let attacks touch the floor.
The moniker originated with the Seattle Seahawks defensive backfield from a decade ago, but the Husker trio mimics their football counterparts in playing with tenacity and their ability to limit opponents from scoring.
Rodriguez, Akana and Knuckles played an important role in NU's success this season and will lead the No. 10 Huskers into the national semifinal Thursday at 8:30 p.m. against No. 3 Pittsburgh.
“Those three really set the tone for how we play defense and what our back row can do,” NU coach John Cook said. “We take a lot of pride in that but it's contagious.”
Nationally, NU (25-7) ranks eighth in the country — and tops in the Big Ten conference — by allowing a .144 hitting percentage. The Huskers also allowed a Big Ten best 0.65 aces per set during league play.
In the Final Four, the Huskers will have their work cut out for them. Pitt ranks as the No. 10 team in the country for hitting efficiency (.286). Should NU advance, they will face Louisville's fifth-best attacking offense (.300) or Wisconsin, which is the sixth best at .296.
Pitt coach Dan Fisher said they won't develop a new strategy to counter the Huskers back-row prowess. He said NU’s defense is comparable to the Panthers or No. 1 Louisville, which beat Pitt (30-3) twice this season.
“We plan on doing what we always do, which is try to hit the ball as hard as we possibly can as many times as we can,” he said. “Much respect, but we’re not shifting around a ton based on their back-row defense, that’s for sure.”
While the back row helps keep rallies alive, the Huskers defense starts at the net with its block, by rejecting attacks, limiting windows or slowing down the ball with touches.
Cook said senior Lauren Stivrins is blocking at the best level during her career, while Kayla Caffey, who was named a second-team All-American, also plays a big part in NU’s defensive success. Blocking is a tough skill to get better at, but both of NU's middles have improved greatly in the past year, he said.
“Stemming from how hard we work on blocking, it all works together,” Cook said. “It's not just ‘Oh, you're a great defensive player.’ You have to have a great block in front of you or it doesn't matter.”
While Nebraska has long prided itself on being a good defensive team, this year’s squad has taken it up a level, which is in a large part because of Rodriguez. The freshman libero was named a first-team All-American on Wednesday, the only libero and freshman to be honored among the top group. She was also named the Big Ten defensive player of the year.
While Rodriguez plays an important role in the defense, Cook said he views those awards as team recognition as well.
“Lexi is part of the heartbeat of our mindset and attitude that we have,” Cook said.
Rodriguez leads the Huskers with 4.45 digs per set, while senior setter Nicklin Hames is second at 3.35. Akana, Knuckles and junior outside hitter Madi Kubik each average more than two digs per set.
Kubik said she’s developed a level of trust with her teammates that allows them to play well together.
“We have nonverbal communication as well as verbal communication so we know what the other person is going to do and that allows us to all do our jobs well,” she said. “I think that level of trust is really important.”
Kubik said the players have a different nickname for the trio of back-row players based on their diminutive height — the midgets.
“They love it,” she said.